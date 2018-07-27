Tomah is now home to an elite female body builder.
Mary Cris Hancock received fifth place in the Shape over-30 category at the 2018 National Athletic Committee International World Championships in Cebu, Philippines June 2.
Hancock began body building three years ago after she decided to get in shape for a job.
“I saw changes in my body, I saw changes in my life — I was stronger and more active. So I said, ‘OK, I might as well just go into body building and start competing,’” she said. “I did not place in my first competition at all, but it just awakened me that I should train more, diet more. I continued dieting and training, and then here comes competition after competition after competition.”
She now has 11 trophies, two medals and two certificates. She’s gotten some second and third places in competitions.
Hancock’s goal is to get first place in an international meet. She trains six days a week and begins dieting three months prior to a competition.
In addition to body building, Hancock is a personal trainer, dietitian, nutritionist, beach body coach and Zumba instructor.
Entering the international competition was nerve-racking, Hancock said. During check-in the competitors were looked at and weighed and she saw some competitors get moved to different categories based on their weight.
“But then they just looked at me and they didn’t even weigh me, like ‘OK, you’re in your category.’ They just gave me a pass and registration,” she said. “I was scared they will take me down to my bikini, because I would be too big for bikini girls and I would be too small for the next higher category for me.”
Hancock represented both the United States and the Philippines. She was asked by the organization if she could represent the Philippines as well, and she agreed because she was born and raised there.
Being from the Philippines was one of the reasons she entered the competition — she was returning for her high school reunion and decided to just go back earlier to participate in the competition.
Hancock was satisfied with the results. She said fifth place was the correct assessment of the judges.
“It was fair judgment,” she said. “This was good for my first time in an international (competition).”
Her husband, Timothy Hancock, is proud of how his wife performed at the competition.
“It was phenomenal,” he said. “I thought she was awesome.”
Her next competition is at Arnold’s Festival in Columbus, Ohio, March 3, 2019.
