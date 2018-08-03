A fatal crash near New Lisbon resulted in two fatalities Aug. 1. The crash took place on Interstate-90/94 near mile marker 64 between New Lisbon and Mauston when a tanker truck struck traffic.
The deceased are known to be a truck driver from Lyndon Station and a motorcycle rider. Their names are being withheld pending notification of family.
Four other people were involved with the crash, but were not injured.
The crash caused queues of more than five miles and delays of nearly an hour for the eastbound lane. Traffic was routed around the crash site
“The crash involved three semi-trucks, two SUVs and a motorcycle,” Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Gary Helgerson stated in a news release. “Westbound traffic was closed due to one of the trucks starting on fire… the crash is still under investigation.”
Assisting agencies included the La Crosse hazardous materials team, Zeman’s Towing and Recovery, Juneau County Sheriff’s Department, C.L. Chase Towing and Recovery, New Lisbon Fire Department, New Lisbon EMS, New Lisbon Police Department, Mauston Fire Department and Mauston Police Department.
“We probably went through about eight to 10,000 gallons of water total,” said New Lisbon fire chief Lynn Willard. “It took us probably 45 minutes… we didn’t get back until about 2 a.m. this morning.”
The crash remains under investigation.
