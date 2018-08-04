The Wisconsin State Patrol has named the two people who died in a fatal crash on Interstate 90-94 between Mauston and New Lisbon Wednesday.
Timothy Ryan McCauley, 60, Eugene, Oregon, was the motorcycle rider who was killed.
Lindsey Frank Jokiel of Lyndon Station is the truck driver who died.
Four other vehicles were involved in the crash. None of the drivers or passengers in those vehicles sustained injuries, according to the State Patrol.
