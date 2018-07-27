University of Wisconsin-Extension will hold its annual summer Agronomy Field Days at two locations in the area.
On the evening of Aug. 15 the location will be the Loren Schwier Farm located at 3157 Hwy. M, La Crosse. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
On Aug. 16 the workshop will be held at the Gene and Denise Baumgarten farm at 25191 Hilldale Ave., Tomah, with presentations starting at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served at the conclusion of the presentations by the Tomah FFA at the Tomah location.
Topics and presenters for this summer’s field days are:
- Dr. Rodrigo Werle, UW weed scientist presents a recap of the 2018 weed management season, systems approach to weed management, waterhemp and dicamba updates.
- Dr. Brian Luck, UW biological-systems engineer, discusses getting started with precision ag, UAV (drone) demonstrations with different sensing cameras. Drones will fly, weather permitting.
- Bryan Jensen, UW IPM program manager reviews armyworms and insect management with increased residue, when to become concerned about Japanese beetles and corn rootworm update.
Two continuing education credits are available. There is no cost to attend.
Pre-registration by Aug. 10 is strongly encouraged to make sure sufficient handouts and food can be secured. Contact the Monroe County Extension office at 608-269-8722 to pre-register for the Tomah location. Contact the La Crosse County Extension Office at 608-785-9593 to pre-register for the Barre Mills location.
