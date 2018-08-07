Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, has a new political ad that I believe tips her hand in the upcoming Senate race. The ad spends more time − seven seconds vs. 13 seconds − attacking Kevin Nicholson than Leah Vukmir, indicating a preference to battle Vukmir. The thinking is Nicholson is the tougher competitor.
The ad sources an AP July 20 piece on Nicholson. This is what the firm that he works for said, "ghSMART helps companies interview, evaluate and develop their senior leadership" and "has never advised any clients on whether to close a plant or conduct employee layoffs." The ad completes with this: "That's NOT STANDING UP for Wisconsin. That's SELLING US OUT." You can play the ad on YouTube by Politifact.
Wait just a minute, had the firm NOT done the work it was hired for, that would be a breach of contract. What has "US" got to do with it; doesn't that tell a view held by Baldwin − that government has an obligation to see to it that neither companies nor their consultants have the freedom to manage their own private affairs? It appears that she is a socialist at heart. The ad also appeals to envy; "Nicholson made over a million dollars" without crediting his company for the earnings. Envy: Desire for some advantage possessed by another.
Our advanced standard of living can be traced to innovation brought about by competition in the market place. (Remember the adage: Necessity is the mother of invention.) A company's management must do this or they are doomed to stagnation, decay, and finally, failure. Failure is the loss of jobs and sometimes no pay for work done. (Note Venezuela, oil-rich socialism.)
I went on ghSMART's web site and found that it also solves problems in the boardroom − younger vs. older members and their relations with the CEO and "best practices to outstanding individual and collective performance."
I'm ready to "send in the Marine" on Aug 14. Watch the primary debate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5IJstFzFtA&t=24s.
Bob Janovick,
Sparta
