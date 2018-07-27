For the past 16 years, Monroe County area law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel and various not-for-profit groups have invested various resources, including time and money to help residents learn ways to stay safe.
On Tuesday, Aug., 7 the tradition will continue when groups gather to hold the annual Monroe County National Night Out from 4-8 p.m. at Winnebago Park in Tomah.
This free, educational and fun-filled evening is a unique opportunity for people of all ages throughout Monroe County to promote police-community partnerships, crime prevention and neighborhood camaraderie.
While the one night is not the complete answer to crime, drugs and violence, National Night Out does represent the kind of spirit, energy and determination that are helping to make many neighborhoods safer places year-round.
Tomah Memorial Hospital and our Community Outreach Department have played a vital role in helping to organize this special event over the years. However, it would not be possible without the support from various businesses, law enforcement and safety-related organizations. It truly has been a team effort that has resulted in a safer county.
If you have attended in the past, we invite you back to pick up some new information or meet some of the area superheroes who work hard to protect you and your family.
If you have never attended National Night Out, here’s your chance to have some fun and learn a few things that will help make your neighborhood and home even safer.
We hope you can join us.
Eric Prise
Marketing and public relations director
Tomah Memorial Hospital
