Something you value is being harmed. You’re holding it right now.
Newspapers − even the Tomah Monitor Herald − are at risk, the result of Trump’s dangerous trade war. Because of a tariff on Canadian newsprint, costs of putting out a newspaper have risen up to 20 percent.
Across the USA and locally, publishers are looking for ways to manage the unexpected sharp rise in costs. Options include fewer pages per issue, fewer editions, fewer employees − and none of those options is good for the community. As Republican U.S. Rep. Phil Roe from Tennessee said, “Local papers offer a unique and irreplaceable public service in rural areas. These businesses remain an integral part of our regional economy providing workers with good-paying jobs as well as a steady stream of local revenue.”
Less news. Less support of community events. Less access to local information. Less space for discussion of important local issues. Loss of local jobs. We all lose when our First Amendment is encumbered.
This is just one more way the trade war and the current administration is causing harm to our community.
Pat O'Boyle
Richland Center
