On Aug. 14 Monroe County is facing an important primary election relating to who will represent the Republican Party in the fall general election for the office of sheriff. I urge you, as a responsible voter, to do your homework to determine who will be the best candidate to lead the sheriff’s department.
Far too often, these elections fall into a popularity contest based on everything but the qualifications and experience of the person running. I personally know and highly respect two of the candidates running, but I publicly support Wes Revels, because I truly believe, based on his qualifications and experience, that he is the best person to lead the sheriff’s department at this point in history.
Wes has devoted his life to public safety and has worked very hard to professionally improve himself. He has been fortunate enough to attend two of the most prestigious advanced law enforcement schools in the country, Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command, and the FBI National Academy. He has a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice administration and a master of science degree in organizational development. That is extremely impressive and invaluable training for any law enforcement executive. Most executives come into office and then attempt to attend this type of upper management training. Wes immediately saves the taxpayers thousands of dollars of vitally important training that benefits the county.
I have known Wes for over 29 years. I worked with Wes for 15 years when I was employed at Tomah Police Department and I have kept in close contact with him when I left to assume chief of police positions with New Lisbon and Pulaski police departments. I have often kidded Wes for being wound too tight. Anyone who knows Wes on a personal level knows that is certainly not the case; however, people that know him strictly on a professional level know him as a no-nonsense type of individual. He is focused and all business on the job. That is the type of professional that Monroe County residents need in a leadership position within the Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff is not there to develop friendships in the organization or be on patrol, handle investigations or guard prisoners. The Sheriff is the CEO of the department and is there to develop policy and direction for the men and women who are hired to serve in the department in specific capacities.
The sheriff is also responsible for the professional development of employees to assume greater roles within the organization. I know Wes believes in this philosophy because he and myself were the benefactors of such leadership in our careers. Wes has valuable experience as a patrol officer. He worked in public relations and was a D.A.R.E. instructor, he worked serious criminal investigations, including homicides and suspicious deaths, and he has served in middle and upper management positions in two different departments. Wes has valuable experience dealing with serious internal misconduct, and he has been involved in major construction projects. Wes has worked with elected officials and provided them with the information that they need to make informed decisions on matters that affect their constituents. Wes has the experience that only 29 years on the job serving in key roles within an organization can give you. You can’t buy that kind of experience, you have to earn it.
I have always been impressed with Wes’ involvement within the community. He has served on important boards, chaired many law enforcement committees within the state and is a member of a local civic organization. Wes and his wife Terri raised two great kids that are now productive adults.
If you carefully review all the experience, education, and executive training that Wes Revels brings to the table, I think you would agree that he is a valuable asset to the people of Monroe County. As a parent, it was not my job to be my children’s best friend. It was my job to be their parent and train them and, at times, confront and discipline them to make sure they learned what they needed to know to make them productive citizens in the community. In many ways, that is the exact same philosophy a sheriff must have. A new sheriff is not coming into the agency to become everyone’s best friend. That person is coming into the organization to make it better, to try to take the agency to the next level of professionalism that the previous sheriff has taken the department.
The sheriff needs to ensure quality people are in place to do the job of providing the citizens of Monroe County the best public safety possible, which means that every employee gets the proper training and is held accountable to guarantee the very best for the public to which they serve. Please join me in voting for the best candidate for this job at this time, and that is Wes Revels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.