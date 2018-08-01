As the Aug. 14 primary election nears, we wish to ask you to consider your support for Wes Revels for county sheriff. When Sheriff Perkins opted not to run, we were delighted when Wes was willing to serve our county and offered our support to his candidacy.
We have known Wes for 30 years, beginning with his days as the DARE program instructor in Tomah schools through his progression of law enforcement responsibilities. He has held all levels of responsibility in the Tomah Police Department and been involved in continuing education for law enforcement at Western Technical College and Viterbo University. He has served in the National Guard and has been involved in the Tomah community well beyond his law enforcement duties.
Additional candidates have since also placed their names for consideration. These are also good people, and it is imperative that we all get to the polls and exercise the privilege of voting on Tuesday, Aug. 14.
Scott and Dorothy Nicol,
Tomah
