I have been watching the campaign for the office of sheriff, and it is nice to have a group of well-qualified candidates. All of the candidates have unique qualities. It is important to have knowledge of the job, but it is also important to know that you have a good team to help you run the sheriff’s office. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has all of that in place. We have a great administrative team, our patrol deputies are second to none and the jail staff is running like a well-oiled machine. We had our backs against the wall, but we overcame a lot of obstacles and we were able to open a brand new jail. Today the jail is something we can all be proud of.
The office of sheriff is one of both knowledge and of being personable. There is one candidate that sticks out above the rest, and that is Lt. Ronald Waddell of the Tomah Police Department. I have known Ron for his entire law enforcement career, and he has all the qualities that I feel would make a great sheriff. When Ron announced he was running for sheriff, the letter that was in the newspaper was well thought out and is exactly how Ron is in person. When you meet him and speak to him, you feel like you have known him for years. He is one that will be out in the community as a working sheriff. Ron Waddell will go out of his way to help the citizens of Monroe County.
Scott Perkins
Monroe County Sheriff
