Jeremy Likely was hired as a part-time police officer by the village of Wilton several years ago. He is now our full-time police chief as well as ambulance director. He has served us admirably in both capacities. He is a hands-on, get-things-done type of individual who attacks every challenge effectively and enthusiastically.
When it comes to what law enforcement should be about, I think the best way to put it is he just gets it. As a police officer, he has developed a great rapport with our community and is liked and respected by our citizens. His active pursuit of grants and other efforts have helped our emergency services to be better prepared, better equipped and more responsive to the needs of our community.
In a small town with limited resources, I believe the local police officer can be one of the best investments we can make as far as being a positive role model and setting a good example for our youth. Jeremy has embraced that philosophy in spades. Maybe the best example of that is the annual bike rodeo he created, organized and runs at our Wood Turtle Days celebration. With the help of fellow officers the rodeo emphasizes bicycle safety to the youth of Wilton and the surrounding communities. It includes a free bicycle raffle consisting of donated bicycles that Chief Likely has gathered throughout the year.
I have seen some negative press concerning chief Likely throughout this campaign. I can tell you that is not the man who serves the village of Wilton today. He is a man of integrity, generosity and empathy, as well as possessing the leadership qualities necessary for the job he seeks. There is no doubt in my mind that the voters of Monroe County will not regret making Jeremy Likely our next County sheriff.
Tim Welch
Village of Wilton president
