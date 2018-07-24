Catching fish is getting tedious as August nears.
Matt Modjeski, Department of Natural Resources conservation warden for Monroe County, said August is the dog days of summer and makes fishermen work and search harder for fish with the hot and humid weather.
Modjeski believes trout anglers have the most potential for success.
“I’ve yet to get out myself, but ... the bit of rain we had was not a gully-washer, so I think the trout streams are running clear,” he said. “We’re supposed to get rain (Wednesday) and there’s a chance for a severe thunderstorm, but I think once that’s passed on Thursday the (streams) will clear up by the weekend and trout fishing will be decent.”
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco’s Live Bait, said on Lake Tomah the panfish bite has slowed down. He said they have been hard to catch but they are biting in the marshes.
“It seems to be early morning or later afternoon the bite seems to be the best, especially the bluegill,” he said. “The evening bite has been pretty decent, mostly worms, but some activity on the crappies with small crank baits like Rapalas − number-three Rapalas have been working fairly decent for crappies.”
Bass and northern pike have been biting both in Lake Tomah and in marshes, Roscovius reported.
“Bass have been really active,” he said. “Just this morning I had a gentleman bring in a six-pound largemouth, caught this morning on top water at a local marsh ... For northerns, we had a 39-inch northern brought in last week, and the guy reported losing one about the same size or a little bigger earlier in the week. It was caught on spinner baits. I’ve also had them caught on live bait; it has been working pretty decent. But with the warm weather it’s a little hard to keep the live bait alive.”
Walleyes have offered a decent bite at Castle Rock and Petenwell flowages, Roscovius said. Jigs and minnows are working the best.
Statewide, the Department of Natural Resources reports inland fishing has slowed. Anglers have been having success catching yellow perch on Lake Winnebago and a decent walleye bite has been reported on Lake Poygan. The DNR says a large numbers of boats were on Green Bay last weekend with anglers experiencing a good catch of walleyes.
The recent stretch of mild and sunny days has been optimum for canoeing and kayaking, and many river water levels are moderate and perfect for paddling. The lower Wisconsin River is running close to normal for this time of year with many sandbars popping up.
The DNR also reports blueberries produced a bumper crop this year. The blueberry picking season is close to over, but black-capped raspberries are still yielding, and the blackberry crop is a week or two off.
