Fishing was quiet this week, but nice-sized fish were taken, according to a local bait-shop owner.
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait, said fewer fishermen seemed to be out fishing this past week.
"It was a little bit slower because of the fair going on," Roscovius said.
He said fishing activities last week was "a little slower, especially Saturday."
Fishing on Lake Tomah hasn't been successful, Roscovius said, but added that the lake has an algae problem.
"It's pretty tough on the lake for fishing," he said. "The lagoon has got a lot of algae on it ... the lake hasn’t been very successful."
Fishermen are doing better on area marshes, Roscovius reported. Panfish have offered a good bite.
"The marshes have produced some gills and crappies this past week," he said. "Bluegills are pretty deep right now, and crappies seem to be pretty deep right now."
He said anglers searching for crappies "need to be down toward the bottom of the lake."
He said most people catching crappies were using minnows.
"Most people aren’t using plastic at this point in time, but some of the (scented) Gulp minnows have been working," Roscovius said.
On Monday Roscovius had a 16-inch crappie weighing two pounds and seven ounces brought in, and a 15-inch crappie was also brought in. Both were caught at Eagle's Nest Flowage near Shennington.
Bass have also been active this past week, Roscovius reported. A six-pound, eight-ounce bass was brought in this past week. It was caught in a marsh on a topwater bait.
"There's been several other reports of largemouths being caught − not that big, but that size is hard to come by," he said.
Roscovius has had few reports on northern pike and walleye. He said northerns have been caught using suckers under a bobber.
Fishing is doing better than it was a couple of weeks ago, he said. The cool weather has make fish more active, especially the crappies.
"I think the cool weather helped a lot," Roscovius said. "The heat a couple weeks ago was hard on fish and fishermen."
August 1 marked the start of the citizen-based survey Operation Deer Watch. Sportsmen can get involved and assist the Department of Natural Resources in deer management by going to the DNR website and searching "operation deer watch."
The DNR reports bear hunters are gearing up for the hunting season by training their dogs and checking bait stations. Turkeys and crows are busy looking for bugs along the roads, and drivers need to be aware of deer bolting away from deerflies.
Raspberries and blueberries are ready for the picking, but easy access to berries is dwindling as many pickers have been out, and wildlife have also been enjoying the harvest with a lot of bear sign in berry patches.
ATV and UTV trails in the Black River State Forest were groomed last week and are in good condition, according to the DNR.
