Except for a small freshman class, the numbers are encouraging for the Tomah High School football team.
Sixty-four athletes grades 9-12 took the field last week for the opening three practices of the 2018 season.
The breakdown is 17 seniors, 20 juniors, 27 sophomores and 22 freshmen.
“It’s the most I can remember coming out over the last few years,” coach Brad Plueger said. “We can still play three levels − varsity, junior varsity and freshman − and a lot of schools can’t say that.”
He said numbers in the freshman class are disappointing, but he hopes more will join the team as preseason practice progresses.
The solid numbers in grades 10-12 has produced competition at lots of positions, including quarterback, where last year’s opening-night starter, Connor Prielipp, decided not to come back for his senior season. Prielipp has attracted interest as a baseball player from several NCAA Division 1 programs, and Plueger said, “I totally agree with Connor’s decision” to bypass football.
The candidates to replace Prielipp are senior Ryan Bernhardt and sophomore Justin Gerke, who quarterbacked the junior varsity last season.
The offense returns just two starters − fullback Angel Burkhalter and lineman Triton Moseley − from last season. The defense has more experience with five starters back, although three others who were pressed into varsity action late in the season also return.
The biggest positive of the first three days, Plueger said, is the team’s familiarity with the system and terminology. Plueger and the coaching staff conducted a camp during the last week in July. He said a lot of instruction was packed into the camp and that players arrived at the first practice with concepts “fresh in their minds.”
“It seems like we’re further ahead at the start of practice every single year,” Plueger said. “They pick up things − they remember so much more. It really helps having those five days, getting a week off and then coming to the first practice.”
Tomah’s opener is a nonconference road test Friday, Aug. 17 at Mauston. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
On Friday. Aug. 10, Tomah fans are invited to watch a preview of the season when the Timberwolves host Portage at 3 p.m. scrimmage at E.J. McKean Field. Admission is free, and the concession stand will be open. Plueger said the players and coaching staff are excited to host a scrimmage for the first time in over 20 years.
The regular-season home opener is Friday, Aug. 24 against nonconference rival Black River Falls. The Mississippi Valley Conference opener is Friday, Aug. 31 at West Salem.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reaches at steve.rundio@lee.net.
