Wednesday was processing day for the Tomah High School football team.
Coach Brad Plueger’s 2018 squad gathered for the first time in the high school gymnasium, where athletes were issued equipment, fitted with helmets and given various agility and jumping tests.
The team went outside for the first day of regular practice Thursday.
Wednesday was the first day WIAA teams are permitted to practice. Three area teams − La Crosse Central, Bangor and Melrose-Mindoro − were allowed to start practice Tuesday due to their openers scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 16. Most teams open their season Aug. 17, including Tomah, which travels to Mauston for a 7 p.m. nonconference matchup.
Fans can get an advance look at the Timberwolves Friday, Aug. 10, when they host Portage in a scrimmage at E.J. McKean Field starting at 3 p.m. Both the varsity and junior varsity squads will be in action during the scrimmage.
The junior varsity opens the season Monday, Aug. 20 with a 5:30 p.m. home contest vs. Mauston. The varsity home opener is Friday, Aug. 24 against nonconference rival Black River Falls at 7 p.m.
Three other THS sports − girls golf, girls tennis and the Sparta/Tomah co-op girls swim team − start practice next week. The girls golf team opens its home season Monday, Aug. 13 by hosting the Tomah Tuneup at Hiawatha Golf Club at 9 a.m.. The field includes Black River Falls, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Holmen, Marshfield, Sparta, Stevens Point, Westby and Wisconsin Rapids.Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
