The Tomah U11 baseball team achieved a runner-up finish at the Small Town World Series played last weekend in Minocqua.
Tomah started out with a 9-1 victory over Lakeland, the host team, Friday morning.
Following the victory, Tomah faced Menominee, Michigan, Saturday afternoon, when Tomah capped off the game with 11 straight hits to win 12-0.
Next Tomah faced Eagle River Sunday morning. Eagle River jumped out to a 3-0 lead through three innings, but Tomah answered with three runs in the fourth, when Cam Finch reached on an error, Cade Rezin singled, Jackson Steffel tripled and was brought home on a Seth Hanson single. Tomah then put up four more runs in the fifth to claim a 7-5 victory.
Tomah then faced a tough Waupun team in the championship game. Waupun scored five runs in the first to jump out to an early lead. Tomah battled but left nine runners on base in a 11-0 loss.
