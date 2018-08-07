Bright, sunny skies welcomed six local swim teams to the Tomah Aquatic Center for the 2018 Tomah Torpedoes swim meet held Saturday. Swimmers from La Crescent, Galesville, West Salem, Sparta and Reedsburg joined host Tomah for the competition.
It was the fourth meet for the Torpedoes, who competed in multi-team invitationals at Sparta, West Salem and Galesville before returning home for their final event of the season and breaking several new records.
“It was my first time coaching Tomah Torpedoes this year, and I’m happy with how the swimmers have tried to swim what we’ve taught them at our practices," said Torpedoes coach Bruce Cuda, who has helped coach the winter swim team for several years.
The Torpedeos had 44 swimmers competing in a total of 124 events. They won 32 first-place ribbons this season.
The Sparta Seahorses won the meet with just 12 swimmers and went home with the team trophy.
Torpedoes coach Julia Koput was encouraged by the number of Tomah youngsters who came out for the sport.
“Swimming is a growing sport nationwide," says Koput said. “and to see it growing right here in our area … well … that’s just so exciting!”
Tomah results were as follows:
Relays
200 medley relay, 2:30.06, William Jacobsen, Nora Cram, Elle Regan, Jacob Haun.
Second place: 200 medley relay, 2:02.15, Madonna Schroeder, Mary Rose, Andrew Lindberg, Jazlin Moore.
Fifth place: 200 medley relay, 3:00.72, Lauren Kline, Elsie Hartzell, Anna Lord, Alyssa Johnson.
200 medley relay, 3:33.16, Ashley Nauman, Alaina Koput, Harrison Regan, Aliza Koput.
First place: 200 medley relay, 2:36.88, Maddy Kline, Adrian Jewell, Anthony Lord and Alyssa Alden, new Tomah record.
Third place: 200 medley relay, 2:45.80, Dawson Sherwood, Aidan Brach, Carl Oskar Wilcox-Borg and Allison Weaver.
First place: 200 medley relay, 2:28.90, Evan Lord, Allyson Amberg, Eric Wilcox-Borg and Hannah Wilcox-Borg.
Fifth place: 200 freestyle relay, 3:22.59; Elsie Hartzell, Jacob Walters, Katie Andrus, Henry Suttie.
200 freestyle relay, 4:29.37, Daniel Jungmeyer, Annabelle Haun, Brianna Johnson, Annabelle Heilman.
200 freestyle relay, 4:10.34, Aubrey Jungmeyer, Ben Ahrendt, Nevin Hawver, Pablo Torres.
200 freestyle relay, 4:33.06, Silas Cram, Samantha Weaver, Thomas Heilman Jr., Alaina Koput.
Individuals
Adrian Jewell: First place, 50 breaststroke, 40.93, fifth place; 100 freestyle, 1:22.65; fourth place, 50 butterfly, :50.50.
Aidan Brach: Second place, 50 freestyle, :31.84; second place, 100 freestyle, 1:11.12; second place, 100 individual medley, 1:21.35.
Alaina Koput: Sixth place, 50 backstroke, :51.85; sixth place, 50 breaststroke, :58.82; 50 butterfly, 1:01.33.
Aliza Koput: 50 freestyle, :47.94; first place, 100 freestyle, 1:47.06; 50 butterfly, 1:08.43.
Allison Weaver: Sixth place, 50 freestyle, :46.50; third place, 100 individual medley, 2:00.43; fourth place, 50 backstroke, 1:01.41.
Alyssa Alden: Second place, 50 freestyle, :35.78; second place, 50 backstroke, :42:09; first place, 100 individual medley, 1:37.03.
Alyssa Johnson: Third place, 50 freestyle, :37.97; fourth place, 50 butterfly, :49.50; second place, 200 freestyle, 3:12.62.
Allyson Amberg; Fourth place, 50 freestyle, 34.44; fourth place, 50 back stroke, 1:01.41; second place, 100 backstroke, 1:33.40; first place, 100 breaststroke, 1:42.87 (new record).
Andrew Lindberg: Third place, 50 freestyle, 54.40; fourth place, 50 breaststroke, 1:16.26; third place, 50 butterfly, 1:17.41.
Anna Lord: Third place, 100 individual medley, 1:51.09; 50 breaststroke, 1:02.13; 50 butterfly, :52.00; third place, 200 freestyle, 3:42.28.
Annabelle Haun: 50 freestyle, 1:25.94; 50 backstroke, 1:40.16; 50 breaststroke, 2:21.59.
Annabelle Heilman: 50 freestyle, :58.46; 50 backstroke, 1:06.75; 50 breaststroke, 1:15.50.
Anthony Lord: First place, 50 freestyle, :30.75 (new record); first place, 100 freestyle, 1:10.38 (new record); first place, 100 individual medley, 1:19.56 (new record); first place, 200 freestyle, 2:40.06.
Ashley Nauman: Sixth place, 50 freestyle, :43.10; 50 backstroke, 1:02.53; 50 butterfly, :57.75.
Aubrey Jungmeyer: 50 freestyle, 1:02.25; 50 breaststroke, 1:15.25; 50 backstroke, 1:15.38.
Ben Ahrendt: 50 freestyle, 1:15.06; third place, 50 backstroke, 1:15.81; fourth place, 50 breaststroke, 1:11.25.
Brianna Johnson: 50 freestyle, 49.63; second place, 100 freestyle, 1:55.07; 50 butterfly, 1:12.96.
Carl Oskar Wilcox-Borg: First place, 50 freestyle, 33.84; first place, 100 butterfly, 1:27.73; first place, 200 freestyle, 2:55.44.
Daniel Jungmeyer: 50 freestyle, :59.31; fourth place, 50 backstroke, 1:21.07; sixth place, 50 breaststroke, 1:28.72.
Dawson Sherwood: 50 freestyle, :34.08; third place, 100 individual medley, 1:29.47; third place, 50 butterfly, 44:03.
Elle Regan: First place, 25 freestyle, :21.25; first place, 25 backstroke, :25.22; first place, 50 freestyle, :51.10.
Elsie Hartzell: Second place, 50 freestyle, :34.66; first place, 50 backstroke, 40.07; second place, 50 breaststroke, :49.27; first place, 200 freestyle, 2:53.93.
Eric Wilcox-Borg: Second place, 50 freestyle, :32.50, second place, 100 freestyle, 1:17.03; first place, 200 individual medley, 3:18.53.
Evan Lord: First place, 50 freestyle, :28.97; first place, 100 freestyle, 1:06.28; first place, 100 backstroke, 1:21.38; first place, 200 freestyle, 2:33.13.
Hannah Wilcox-Borg: First place, 50 freestyle, :33.01; first place 50 backstroke, :37.19 (new record); first place, 200 freestyle, 2:34.86 (new record); first place, 50 butterfly, 37.85.
Harrison Regan: First place, 100 freestyle, 1:36.72; second place, 100 individual medley, 1:44.40; first place 50 butterfly, :54.06.
Henry Suttie: 50 freestyle, :37.80; second place, 50 backstroke, :49.03; sixth place, 100 freestyle, 1:30.31.
Jacob Haun: Fourth place, 25 freestyle, :30.66; fourth place, 25 backstroke, 38.75.
Jacob Walters: Sixth place, 50 freestyle, 1:04.87; fifth place, 50 backstroke, 1:26.19; fifth place, 50 butterfly, 1:33.19.
Jazlin Moore: 50 freestyle, 1:02.40; fifth place, 50 backstroke, 1:13.28; fourth place, 50 butterfly, 1:18.35; second place, 200 freestyle, 4:53.97.
Katie Andrus: 50 freestyle, :57.46; 50 breaststroke, 1:31.63; 50 backstroke, 1:22.0.
Lauren Kline: Second place, 50 backstroke, :46.93; second place, 100 individual medley, 1:42.97; fifth place, 50 butterfly, :49.62.
Lily Radavich: 50 freestyle, :51.46; 50 butterfly, 1:17.85.
Maddy Kline: Fourth place, 50 freestyle, :39.62; third place, 100 backstroke, 1:41.50; second place; 100 breaststroke 1:55.38.
Madonna Schroeder: Third place, 50 backstroke, 1:05.31; fifth, 50 freestyle, 50.59; 50 breaststroke, 1:18.88.
Mary Rose: 50 freestyle, :59.31; fourth place, 50 backstroke, 1:08.66; fifth place, 50 breaststroke, 1:05.94.
Nevin Hawver: Third place, 100 freestyle, 1:54.60; 50 breaststroke, 1:07.77; 50 butterfly, 1:20.22.
Nora Cram: Fifth place, 25 freestyle, :35.02; fourth place, 25 breaststroke, :52.59.
Pablo Torres: Third place, 50 freestyle, :44.65; second place, 50 backstroke, 1:05.31; second place, 50 butterfly, 1:01.50.
Samantha Weaver: 50 freestyle, 1:20.72; 50 backstroke, 1:28.47; 50 breaststroke, 1:57.59.
Silas Cram: Second place, 50 backstroke, 1:02.72; sixth place, 50 breaststroke, 1:19.81; fourth place, 50 butterfly, 1:20.75.
Thomas Heilman Jr.: 50 freestyle, 1:39.79; third place, 50 backstroke, 1:11.03; 50 breaststroke, 1:43.63.
William Jorgensen: Fifth place, 25 freestyle, :31.0: first place, 50 freestyle, 1:05.35; third place, 25 breaststroke, 38.47.
The coaching staff extended "a huge thank you" to all the parent volunteers who help with staging, ribbons, "chuck a duck," timers and concessions during the event.
The Torpedoes celebrated their season with an end-of-the-year party at the Tomah Aquatic Center Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.