The Tomah Torpedoes youth swim team completed its third of four swim meets on July 28 at West Salem's Swarthout Pool.
Warmups started off with a chilly temperature, but the coaching staff said the Tomah swimmers weren't deterred as they stepped up, took their mark and dove into the pool.
Coach Julia Koput said many new swimmers "were brave and swam new events they’ve never swam before. It’s a great chance to try something new."
Elle Regan showed off her team spirit with swimming up in the girls 200 medley relay and then swimming 50 backstroke for the first time. She told the coaches after the races she loves swimming the backstroke.
Alyssa Johnson saved the day by swimming 50 butterfly as part of the boys 200 medley and then swimming it again with her scheduled 200 medley relay with the 11-12 girls.
Record setters from their last week’s swim meet in Sparta − William Jacobsen, Nora Cram, Elle Regan & Jacob Haun − beat their previous record by 10 seconds in the eight-and-under 100 medley relay.
In boys 11-12, Carl Oskar Wilcox-Borg conquered new Tomah records: 50 butterfly, 39.93 seconds (previous record :41.0) and 100 1:20.0 (previous record 1:21.31).
In boys 13-14, Anthony Lord set new Tomah records in the 50 butterfly, :34.75 (previous record :36.60) and the 50 breaststroke, :40.71 (previous record :42.50)
Boys 15-and-up, Evan Lord obtained first place at the meet and surpassed the 50 breaststroke record of :42.09 by swimming it in :40.28.
West Salem results
First: 200 medley relay, Elsie Hartzell, Evan Lord, Anthony Lord, Anna Lord, 2:36.41.
First: 200 medley relay - Tanner Gross, Andrew Lindberg, Silas Cram, Thomas Heilman Jr., 5:04.0.
Second: 200 medley relay - Dawson Sherwood, Adrian Jewell, Harrison Regan, Henry Suttie, 2:51.0.
Second: 100 medley relay - William Jacobsen, Elle Regan, Nora Cram, Jacob Haun, 2:30 (new record).
Third: 200 medley relay - Pablo Torres, Ben Ahrendt, Alyssa Johnson, Daniel Jungmeyer, 4:08.48.
Fourth: 200 medley relay - Allison Weaver, Alaina Koput, Alyssa Johnson, Aliza Koput, 3:36.0.
Fifth: 200 medley relay - Alyssa Alden, Carl Oskar Wilcox-Borg, Eric Wilcox-Borg, Hannah Wilcox-Borg, 2:39.25.
Fifth: 200 medley relay - Elle Regan, Samantha Weaver, Lucy Gross, Jazlin Moore, 5:11.2.
200 medley relay - Aubrey Jungmeyer, Annabelle Haun, Brianna Johnson, Annabelle Heilman, 5:44.84.
200 medley relay - Katie Andrus, Nevin Hawver, Ashley Nauman, Lily Radvich, 4:20.43.
Adrian Jewell: Fifth, 100 freestyle, 1:25.1; fifth, 50 butterfly, :48.1; fourth, 50 backstroke, :47.31; third, 50 breaststroke, :41.71.
Alaina Koput: Fifth, 100 freestyle, 1:40.62; third, 50 backstroke, :53.03; 50 breaststroke, 58.56.
Aliza Koput: 100 freestyle, 1:52; 50 backstroke, 1:12; 50 breaststroke, 1:09.5.
Allison Weaver: 50 freestyle, :46.0; sixth, 50 breaststroke-1:05.40, 50 breaststroke, 1:00.59.
Alyssa Alden: Fourth, 50 freestyle, 35.75; third, 100 individual medley, 1:35.0; fourth, 50 breaststroke, :44.2; fourth, 100 freestyle, 1:26.7; second, 50 butterfly, :46.0.
Alyssa Johnson: Fourth, 50 freestyle, :38.65.
Andrew Lindberg: 50 freestyle, :53.10; third, 50 backstroke, 1:10.40; 50 breaststroke, 1:16.98.
Anna Lord: Fifth, 50 freestyle, :41.80; third, 50 butterfly, 46.84; third, 100 individual medley, 1:50.0; 50 backstroke, :55.
Annabelle Haun: 50 freestyle, 1:18.09; 50 backstroke, 1:44.21; 50 breaststroke, 2:16.0.
Annabelle Heilman: 50 freestyle, :57; 50 backstroke, 1:04.78; 50 breaststroke, 1:18.44.
Anthony Lord: Second, 50 freestyle, 31.69; second, 100 freestyle, 1:13.40; first, 50 butterfly, :34.75 (new record); second, 50 breaststroke, :40.71 (new record).
Ashley Nauman: 50 freestyle, :43; fifth, 50 butterfly, 1:01.31; 50 backstroke, 1:01.0.
Aubrey Jungmeyer: 50 freestyle, 1:04.63; 50 backstroke, 1:21.62; 50 breaststroke, 1:20.2.
Ben Ahrendt: 50 freestyle, 1:23.21; fifth, 50 backstroke, 1:22.0, 50 breaststroke, 1:15.0.
Brianna Johnson: 50 freestyle, :52; sixth, 50 butterfly, 1:12.90; 50 breaststroke, 1:16.9.
Carl Oskar Wilcox-Borg: First, 50 freestyle, :34 (new record); 50 butterfly, 39.93; fourth, 100 freestyle, 1:20.0.
Daniel Jungmeyer: 50 freestyle, 1:06.25; 50 backstroke, 1:35.70, 50 breaststroke, 1:22.87.
Dawson Sherwood: Fourth, 50 freestyle, :34.48; first, 100 individual medley, 1:30.62; second, 50 backstroke, :41.21.
Elle Regan; First, 25 freestyle, :23; first, 25 butterfly, 30.03; first, 25 backstroke, :29.57.
Elsie Hartzell first, 50 freestyle, :36.09; first, 100 freestyle, 1:31.26; first, 50 backstroke, :41; first, 50 breaststroke , 47.8.
Eric Wilcox-Borg fifth, 50 freestyle, 33.21; third, 100 freestyle, 1:18.68; second, 50 butterfly, :37.03.
Evan Lord: First, 50 freestyle, :29.08; first, 100 freestyle, 1:09.13; first, 50 backstroke, :39.56 (new record); first, 50 breaststroke, 40.28.
Hannah Wilcox-Borg: 50 freestyle, 38.65; second, 50 butterfly, :38; second, 50 backstroke, :39.28.
Harrison Regan; Sixth, 100 freestyle, 1:37; second, 50 butterfly 54.93; second, 50 breaststroke, 58.64.
Henry Suttie: 50 freestyle, :37.0; fifth, 50 backstroke, 49.68.
Jacob Haun: 25 freestyle, :31.95; 25 backstroke, :53
Jazlin Moore: 50 freestyle, 1:09.84; 50 backstroke, 1:09.13; 50 breaststroke, 1:39.65.
Katie Andrus: 50 freestyle, 1:03.93; 50 backstroke, 1:17.0; 50 breaststroke, 1:24.09.
Lily Radavich: 50 freestyle, :55.21; 50 backstroke, 1:11.15.
Lucy Gross: Sixth, 50 freestyle, :48; fourth, 50 backstroke, :56.65; 50 breaststroke, 1:10.06.
Nevin Hawver: 50 freestyle, :52.50; 50 backstroke, 1:08.62; 50 breaststroke, 1:04.21.
Pablo Torres: Fifth, 50 freestyle, :46.03, third, 50 backstroke, 1:08.31; third, 50 breaststroke, 1:11.25.
Samantha Weaver: 50 freestyle, 1:26.0; 50 backstroke, 1:23.77; 50 breaststroke, 2:00.0.
Silas Cram: Fifth, 50 freestyle, 1:16.03; second, 50 butterfly, 1:22.23; second, 50 backstroke, 1:04.15.
Tanner Rose: First, 50 freestyle, :50.0; fifth, 50 backstroke, 1:14.31; first, 50 breaststroke, 1:16.65.
Thomas Heilman Jr.: Fourth, 50 freestyle, 1:02.56; sixth, 50 backstroke, 1:14.40; fourth, 50 breaststroke, 1:58.7.
William Jacobsen, third, 25 freestyle, :29.03; fourth, 25 backstroke, :40.71; 25 breaststroke, :39.0.
The Tomah Torpedoes have one more week of practice and then host their final swim meet Saturday, Aug. 4 starting at 9 a.m. at the Tomah Aquatic Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.