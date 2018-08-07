Fishing has slowed down.
Matt Modjeski, Department of Natural Resources conservation warden for Monroe County, said the dog days of summer have arrived and the bite has slowed down. However, he said some fish are still biting.
"(This weekend) there were a few bluegills being caught − pretty decent-sized," Modjeski said. "People out fishing for bass are catching some smaller ones, not the big ones. We're definitely into the dog days of summer."
The best place to fish right now might be the edges of weeded areas, Modjeski said, and top water might work — it's what bass fishermen like to use this time of year.
Trout streams are running clear, Modjeski said, so trout fishing should be good, especially on cooler mornings. The season goes until Oct. 18.
While it has been dry lately, water levels remain normal, Modjeski said. He expects the water levels on cranberry marshes to be drawn down soon as the cranberry harvest begins around September.
Also, blue-green algae has bloomed in the area thanks to the hot, dry weather, Modjeski reported. He has gotten calls about blue-green algae on Lake Tomah and Petenwell Flowage.
"It's that time of the year, unfortunately," he said. "Blue-green algae naturally occurs and goes away." He said cleaner water from incoming streams helps to flush blue-green algae from larger bodies of water.
Modjeski reminded fishermen to have a dedicated cooler if they are planning to keep fish. The water from lakes and stream can't be taken out; it must be dumped to help prevent the spread of disease.
ATV and UTV trails in the Black River State Forest were groomed late last month and are reported in good condition.
