Tomah's Area Community Theater waiting to reveal Mr. Legs

COVID-19 is keeping men’s legs under wraps, but Sharon Larkin promises the lower limbs will be exposed sooner or later.
Larkin is organizing the first annual Mr. Legs contest, a fundraiser for Tomah’s Area Community Theatre. It was originally scheduled for April 10 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Larkin managed to sign up 14 Tomah-area men prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, and they are raising money for the event that will be rescheduled for a later date. Larkin described Mr. Legs as “an evening of fun, food and shenanigans.”
“The guys are having fun with this,” she said. “We had them come down for an introductory meeting, and you should have heard the laughter − and they were the only guys in the room.”
During the first hour of the show, attendees will meet with Mr. Legs contestants in the ACT’s Cabaret Room while sampling food from area restaurants. The contest begins during the second hour in the Gatsby Room, where attendees can cast votes by donating money in the name of their favorite contestant. Attendees can also drop quarters in the container of other contestants, which are deducted from the contestant’s total.
“That’s the fun part − you can vote for or against,” Larkin said.
Contestants must wear shorts that go six inches above the knee and select a piece of music to accompany their walk across the stage.
Tickets will be $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Twelve restaurants have signed up to serve food.
Larkin is anxious for the fundraiser to proceed. ACT, like nearly every other arts institution, is challenged by the COVID-19 shutdown. ACT has cancelled its spring show but hopes to make it up later in the season. She said no decision has been made on the summer show or the Young Actors Studio classes, which start June 9.
“The bills don’t stop even if the shows stop,” Larkin said. “Thank goodness that the last few years have been profitable, and we have been able to set something aside.”
Larkin said Mr. Legs contestants are still being accepted. They can sign up by calling her at 608-343-4899.
She said once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, Mr. Legs will be a welcome diversion.
“There are people who are going to want to have fun and be out with their friends,” Larkin said. “We’ll bounce back. Everybody enjoys the theater here in Tomah.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
