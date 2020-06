Tonya N. Novak, 28, Rochester, Minn., was charged June 17 with felony bail jumping, and possession of methamphetamine, THC and drug paraphernalia, all as a party to a crime. Novak was pulled over June 11 in the town of Campbell and police found 2.2 grams of meth, 1 gram of marijuana and a glass pipe in the vehicle, according to the complaint.