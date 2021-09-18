Top 25 college football: No. 3 Oklahoma holds off Nebraska

NORMAN, Okla. — Spencer Rattler passed for a touchdown and ran for another, and the No. 3 Oklahoma University football team held on to beat Nebraska 23-16 on Saturday.
Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the “Game of the Century” — No. 1 Nebraska’s 35-31 win over No. 2 Oklahoma in 1971 — the teams rewarded their nostalgic fans with a competitive contest.
In the first meeting between the former conference rivals since 2010, Nebraska got the ball trailing by a touchdown with 57 seconds remaining and no timeouts. The Cornhuskers could not manage a first down.
Eric Gray ran for 84 yards on 15 carries and Kennedy Brooks added 75 yards on 14 attempts for the Sooners (3-0). Adrian Martinez passed for 289 yards and a touchdown for Nebraska (2-2), which was seeking its first win over a ranked team since 2015.
No. 7 Texas A&M 34,
New Mexico 0 COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Coach Jimbo Fisher certainly wasn’t congratulating his team for a job well done after the seventh-ranked Texas A&M Aggies blanked New Mexico.
Zach Calzada threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start to power the Aggies in the rout. The victory extends A&M’s winning streak to 11 games and gives the Aggies a 3-0 start for the first time since opening the 2016 season with six consecutive wins.
Calzada looked comfortable, and the Aggies moved the ball much better Saturday than they did last week while scoring just 10 points in a win over the Buffaloes. They eclipsed their total points from that game in the first six minutes of this one and built a 24-point lead by halftime.
No. 8 Cincinnati 38,
Indiana 24
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Desmond Ridder threw the go-ahead touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, then scored on a 7-yard TD run to help No. 8 Cincinnati seal a come-from-behind victory.
Jerome Ford ran for two scores and Tre Tucker scored on a 99-yard kickoff return as the Bearcats (3-0) won their first road game of the season. They’ve won 12 of 13 since the start of 2020.
Indiana (1-2) lost despite taking a 14-0 lead — and playing in front of its largest crowd for a non-conference game since September 1987.
The turning point came when starting linebacker Micah McFadden was ejected for targeting late in the first half. The Bearcats, who struggled to move the ball, scored 10 points in the final 93 seconds of the first half and finally took the lead on Ford’s 3-yard TD run in the third quarter.
The Hoosiers regained the lead on D.J. Matthews Jr.’s 14-yard scoring run then gave it right back on the kickoff return. A missed extra point opened the door for Indiana, and the Hoosiers grabbed a 24-23 advantage on Charles Campbell’s 49-yard field goal late in the third.
Then Ridder got hot. He made it 30-24 with the scoring throw to Pierce, scored on the run and delivered a successful 2-point conversion pass.
West Virginia 27,
No. 15 Virginia Tech 21
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Leddie Brown rushed for 106 yards and a score and West Virginia survived No. 15 Virginia Tech’s furious rally from a 20-point deficit.
The Mountaineers (2-1) built a 27-7-point lead midway through the third quarter but saw that mostly evaporate behind Virginia Tech’s Braxton Burmeister before West Virginia saved the outcome on a goal-line stand.
Burmeister threw for two scores, including a 29-yard TD toss to Jalen Holston with 3:10 left. Virginia Tech got the ball back with 2:11 remaining on Jermaine Waller’s interception of Doege at the West Virginia 17, but Burmeister threw incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 3 and the Mountaineers ran out the clock.
No. 16 Coastal Carolina 28, Buffalo 25
AMHERST, N.Y. — The high-scoring Chanticleers didn’t fire on all cylinders, but No. 16 Coastal Carolina embraced adversity in its first road victory of the season.
Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, Shermari Jones ran for 149 yards and another score, and Coastal Carolina (3-0) ground out a win at Buffalo. McCall, who entered the day leading the nation in passing efficiency and completion rate, was 13-of-19 passing for 232 yards with his first interception of the season.
Jaivon Heiligh caught four passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, becoming the fourth receiver in school history to surpass 2,000 career yards. Heiligh also dropped two long passes and Tyler Roberts dropped one when he was wide open with the end zone beckoning.
Michigan State 38,
No. 24 Miami 17
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla — Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two of those scoring throws going to Jalen Nailor, and Michigan State extended its unbeaten start by topping Miami. The Spartans outscored Miami 21-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away, somehow looking like the fresher, fitter team on a day where the on-field temperature hovered near 100 degrees.
Kenneth Walker III rushed for 172 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Spartans (3-0), who are off to their best start since 2015. Jayden Reed also had a scoring catch and a touchdown run for Michigan State, which forced four turnovers.
King was 38 of 59 passing — both of them Miami school records — for 388 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also fumbled the ball away once and lost another on a strip-sack in the fourth quarter, plus was shaken up at least twice and needed to leave the field once for evaluation.
No. 25 Michigan 63,
Northern Illinois 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Wolverines used six quarterbacks while beating the Huskies.
Northern Illinois, which entered this game 1-1 after going winless during the shortened 2020 season, was overmatched, and that was clear from the start.
Michigan scored touchdowns on nine straight possessions and gained 598 yards of offense against the Huskies. The Wolverines are 3-0 and open Big Ten play next week against Rutgers.
The Wolverines rushed for more than 300 yards for the third straight week and against the Huskies scored eight rushing touchdowns. Blake Corum led the team with three rushing touchdowns and now has seven this season, Hassan Haskins and freshman Donovan Edwards each had two and quarterback Cade McNamara opened the scoring with a one-yard run. The Wolverines had 365 yards rushing.