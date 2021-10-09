Top 25 football roundup: Ohio State rolls Maryland

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns passes, The Ohio State University football team scored on nine straight possessions and the No. 7 Buckeyes steamrolled Maryland 66-17 on Saturday.

Stroud and the Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) had their way with Terps. The freshman quarterback was 24 for 33 for 406 yards and threw two touchdown passes each to star wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson against a depleted Maryland secondary before taking a seat after three quarters.

“I think his preparation has been excellent,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “I think he sees the field well. He’s got some good players around him, but he’s also making really good throws. His timing is right, he’s seeing the field, making good decisions. And so that is allowing us to run the offense and to be very efficient.”

Buckeyes freshman TreVeyon Henderson, after managing just 17 yards rushing in the first half, finished with 102 and two touchdowns. He also caught a 26-yard TD pass in the first half.

Master Teague also had a touchdown plunge as Ohio State beat Maryland for the seventh consecutive time.

It wasn’t until the Buckeyes’ 10th and final drive of the game, when the regulars were all out of the game, that the Terps managed to stop them on downs.

Ohio State “had guys look like they fell out of airplanes, they were so wide open,” Terps coach Mike Locksley said.

Maryland was routed for the second straight week. Taulia Tagovailoa threw five interceptions last week as Iowa upended the Terps 51-14. Tagovailoa threw two late picks against the Buckeyes on Saturday, but turnovers weren’t really the problem. The Terps offense couldn’t string together enough positive plays together — and their defense just couldn’t stop Ohio State.

No. 6 Oklahoma 55,

No. 21 Texas 48DALLAS — Kennedy Brooks ran for 217 yards and two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 33-yard romp with 3 seconds left, and sixth-ranked Oklahoma beat No. 21 Texas in the Red River rivalry that will soon move to the Southeastern Conference.

The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), who benched starting quarterback Spencer Rattler in favor of Caleb Williams, appeared to be trying to set up for a game-ending field goal when Brooks instead broke free for a sprint to the end zone.

Oklahoma hadn’t even led until Brooks had an 18-yard score with 7:10 left that made it 48-41. His rush was the first play from scrimmage after OU tied the game and kicked off to Xavier Worthy, who had the ball stripped away by Caleb Kelly.

Worthy did have nine catches for 261 yards and two scores, and his 31-yard TD catch tied the game with 1:32 left before the winning drive by the Sooners.

Texas (4-2, 2-1) had a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. The Longhorns, who had won three in a row since a loss to future SEC foe Arkansas in Week 2, had never lost when scoring at least 48 points.

The Sooners overcame a 21-point deficit, matching the second-largest comeback in program history. And when it was over, Oklahoma students who were part of the sellout crowd at 92,100-seat Cotton Bowl Stadium streamed onto the field to celebrate with their team.

No. 11 Michigan State 31, Rutgers 13 PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Jalen Nailor caught touchdown passes of 63, 63 and 65 yards from Payton Thorne and No. 11 Michigan State used its big-play offense to remain unbeaten with a victory over Rutgers.

Kenneth Walker, who came into the game leading all Football Bowl Subdivision players in rushing, ran for 233 yards, including a school-record 94-yard touchdown. It was the longest offensive play in Michigan State history.

Michigan State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) is off to its best start since it won its first eight games in 2015, when it reached the College Football Playoff.

Rutgers (3-3) lost its third straight, all against ranked opponents. The Scarlet Knights fell to No. 9 Michigan two weeks ago and No. 7 Ohio State last week.

Nailor finished with five catches for a career-best 221 yards, a stadium record. The old mark of 2007 was set by Larry Fitzgerald of Pittsburgh in 2003.

Thorne finished 16 of 27 for a career-best 339 yards and the three long TDs.

It was the fifth time in FBS history a team has had a 300-yard passer, a 200-yard rusher and a 200-yard receiver in the same game. Michigan finished with 588 yards of total offense to 377 for Rutgers.

No. 17 Mississippi 52,

No. 13 Arkansas 51OXFORD, Miss. — Sam Williams and Tavius Robinson pressured Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson on a potential game-winning 2-point conversion and No. 17 Mississippi held on for a wild victory after allowing a touchdown in the final play of regulation.

Arkansas (4-2, 1-2 SEC) scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to Warren Thompson as time expired to pull within a point and decided to go for the win.

Jefferson rolled right and under extended pressure from Williams and Robinson, overthrew Treylon Burks in the end zone.

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) took the lead with 1:07 remaining as Matt Corral threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Sanders, accompanied by a soaring clipboard flip by a trailing coach Lane Kiffin, racing down the home sideline.

Arkansas answered with a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to set up the decisive 2-point play.

The frantic final two minutes capped an overwhelming offensive performance by both teams with 1,287 total yards and 14 touchdowns. Corral accounted for four touchdowns, two on runs of 5 and 7 yards and passed 14 of 21 for 287 yards.

No. 20 Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0GAINESVILLE, Fla — Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) won its eighth straight in the series and its 30th in the last 31 meetings. The Commodores (2-4, 0-2) dropped their 15th consecutive league game.

Florida quarterback Emory Jones was the star of this one. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 273 yards, with TD passes to Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Trent Whittemore, Dameon Pierce and Jacob Copeland. Pierce also scored twice more on short runs.

Anthony Richardson played sparingly for the second straight week. His first pass was intercepted. He returned the following series but ended up giving way to Jones until getting back on the field for mop-up duty in the fourth quarter.

Vanderbilt had several chances to make the game more competitive, but Alabama transfer Joseph Bulovas missed three field goals. He was errant from 39, 41 and 33 yards out. The Commodores also had a touchdown overturned when Chris Pierce failed to maintain possession on a fourth-down catch when he hit the ground in the second quarter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0