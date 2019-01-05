AMES, Iowa — Marial Shayok scored 24 points, and Iowa State routed No. 5 Kansas 77-60 on Saturday for its fifth straight win.
Freshman Tyrese Haliburton, a native of Oshkosh, Wis., made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Cyclones (12-2, 2-0), who opened Big 12 play with back-to-back wins for the first time since 2015 after forcing the Jayhawks (12-2, 1-1) into a season-high 24 turnovers.
Despite getting outrebounded 41-26, Iowa State made surprisingly easy work of Kansas in an early Big 12 test.
The Cyclones opened their first double-digit lead when Tyrese Haliburton made a corner 3-pointer with 9:59 to go. Lagerald Vick answered with a hasty 3-point try that bounced off the bottom of the backboard, and Lindell Wigginton connected from long range to make it 60-47 and force Kansas coach Bill Self to burn his third timeout in 11 minutes.
Shayok’s 3 with just under seven minutes left put Iowa State ahead 65-49, and the rout was on.
Quentin Grimes scored 19 points for Kansas, and Dedric Lawson had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
The Jayhawks played without big man Udoka Azubuike, who was hit on the right wrist during Friday’s practice. Self said about an hour before tip-off that X-rays on Azubuike’s wrist were negative, but he was in too much pain to play.
Azubuike, who is averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds a game, is scheduled for an MRI on Sunday. Azubuike needed surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left wrist in 2017.
No. 8 Michigan State 86, No. 14 Ohio State 77
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cassius Winston scored 25 points, Nick Ward added 21 and No. 8 Michigan State extended its unbeaten streak to eight games with an 86-77 victory over No. 14 Ohio State on Saturday.
The second half was tied six times before the Spartans took the lead on a Ward foul shot, and a layup by Kenny Goins put them up by three with 3:28 left.
A Kyle Ahrens put-back at the 2:35 mark, a turnover by Ohio State’s Keyshawn Woods and a pair of Aaron Henry foul shots all but sealed it for Michigan State. Ohio State got to within six points twice in the last minute but couldn’t get closer.
Kaleb Wesson scored 25 points despite being in second-half foul trouble, and Luther Muhammed had 12 for the Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who saw a six game winning streak snapped.
Alabama 77,
No. 13 Kentucky 75
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tevin Mack made six first-half 3-pointers on his way to 22 points, and Alabama held off No. 13 Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
Dazon Ingram scored all 11 of his points after halftime, including some key free throws in the Crimson Tide’s fifth consecutive win. The Wildcats gave them a big scare in the final seconds after surging back from 11 points down.
Alabama’s win streak began after it lost 83-80 to Georgia State on a game-ending 3. It looked as if the Tide might be headed for another tough ending, but this time the result went their way.
“That would have hurt,” Mack said. “To play our heart out the whole game and end up with nothing, it would have hurt. I’m glad we were able to get out of there with a win.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.