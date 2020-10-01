Top DOE official tours Hewlett Packard plant in Chippewa

The first of the four supercomputers should be complete by the end of this year, and the second one done by the end of 2021, Neri said.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's manufacturing building is located at 100 Cashman Drive. HPE purchased SGI for $275 million in 2016. In September 2019, HPE purchased Cray Inc. – which also had a facility in Chippewa Falls -- for $1.4 billion.

Neri said HPE now has 800 employees in the city, combining the staffs of both SGI and Cray Inc., along with adding some workers.

“We have combined the two teams, and improved the infrastructure,” Neri said.

Pete Ungaro, head of HPE’s high performance computing unit, said that once completed, each of the four supercomputers they are building for the Department of Energy will take up the space of about two basketball courts, with nearly 200 cabinets – about the size of a refrigerator -- of computing units. Ungaro said HPE now has about one-third of the worldwide supercomputing market.

“It’s a really important base to us,” Ungaro said. “We have a massive manufacturing capacity here in Chippewa Falls.”