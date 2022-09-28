Torry Moore: On ballot but not running for school board

While I am on the ballot for this fall’s At-Large school board election, I do not intend to run a campaign and do not wish to be elected at this time.

When I initially filed to run for the at-large school board position, I had looked at my schedule for the upcoming seasons and had the time and flexibility to be able to commit to attend board meetings and spend time learning and researching the issues and concerns that affect our local district. Since then, there have been some substantial changes in the industry within which I am employed, and with those changes came the realization that my travel and work commitments would significantly impact not only the amount of time that I would be able to spend on board business, but also the ability to attend the majority of meetings in person, or remotely.

Upon this realization, I looked into withdrawing from the race but the time for that had long since passed.

Great towns deserve great schools, and dedicated people working to make those schools better. At this time, that dedication is not something I can wholly offer to the district.

I do feel that the district has made some large improvements and continues to get better in serving both our students and the community.

So at this time I would like to thank my supporters who believed in me and would recommend that they give the current at-large board members (Nancy Denzer and Karl Sonneman) their votes to continue to build stronger and better schools for Winona.

Torry Moore

Winona