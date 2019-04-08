The Total Force swim team competed at the Superhero Swim Meet in Black River Falls.
Thirty-six boys and girls swimmers hit the pool for the team that’s based at Fort McCoy.
Individual results were:
Adam Johnson (13-14)—50 freestyle, DQ; 100 freestyle, 1:23.29; 100 breaststroke, 1:57.26; 100 individual medley, 1:35.24.
Adrian Jewell (13-14)—500 freestyle, 6:38.26; 100 breaststroke, 1:14.47; 200 breaststroke, 2:42.47; 200 individual medley, 2:37.65.
Aidan Brach (13-14)—200 freestyle, 2:14.37; 100 backstroke, 1:10.96; 100 breaststroke, 1:15.05; 100 butterfly, 1:08.06.
Aidan Branch (11-12)—200 freestyle, 3:06.96; 50 backstroke, 44.95; 100 breaststroke, 1:45.28; 100 individual medley, DQ.
Alaina Koput (11-12)—50 backstroke, :46.51; 100 breaststroke, 1:53.03; 50 butterfly, :49.70; 100 individual medley, DQ.
Alexis Larson (10 and under)—100 freestyle, 1:37.65; 200 freestyle, 3:33.20; 100 breaststroke, 2:06.62; 50 freestyle, :42.64
Aliza Koput (11-12)—50 freestyle, :40.72; 100 freestyle, 1:35.65; 50 breaststroke, :57.02; 50 butterfly, :59.58.
Alyssa Alden (13-14)—50 freestyle, :30.38; 500 freestyle, 7:19.67; 100 backstroke, 1:16.72; 200 backstroke, 2:48.81.
Alyssa Johnson (11-12)—200 freestyle, 2:36.96; 50 breaststroke, :47.38; 50 butterfly, :37.89; 100 individual medley, 1:23.61.
Anna Lord (11-12)—200 freestyle, 2:53.32; 100 backstroke, 1:35.26; 50 butterfly, :40.40; 100 individual medley, 1:29.14.
Annabelle Heilman (11-12)—50 freestyle, :41.93; 50 backstroke, :54.81; 50 breaststroke, :59.29; 50 butterfly, 1:03.88.
Anabel Peacock (10 and under)—100 freestyle, 1:51.32; 50 backstroke, 1:09.20; 50 butterfly, DQ; 50 freestyle, 50.37.
Anthony Lord (13-14)—50 freestyle, :26.0; 100 backstroke, 1:09.69; 100 breaststroke, 1:14.85; 100 butterfly, 1:05.89.
Arianna Kress (11-12)—50 freestyle, :36.61; 50 backstroke, :42.53; 50 breaststroke, :56.21.
Ben Ahrendt (11-12)—50 freestyle, :50.75; 50 backstroke, :57.87; 50 breaststroke, :57.63, 100 breaststroke, 2:02.27.
Benjamin Dubois (8 and under)—25 butterfly, :30.96; 100 freestyle, 2:03.52; 50 backstroke, 1:02.52; 100 breaststroke, DQ.
Brianna Johnson (11-12)—50 freestyle, :45.58; 100 freestyle, 1:48.04; 50 breaststroke, 1:05.62; 50 butterfly, DQ.
Cheyenne Lorden (10 and under)—100 freestyle, DQ; 50 backstroke, :56.27; 100 backstroke, 2:13.58; 50 freestyle, :45.32.
Collin Branch (10 and under)—50 backstroke, 58.56; 50 butterfly, :56.29; 100 individual medley, 1:59.98; 50 frestyle, :45.40.
Dawson Sherwood (13-14)—50 freestyle, :29.16; 200 freestyle, 2:25.03; 100 butterfly, 1:25.71; 100 individual medley, 1:15.68.
Evan Lord (15 and over)—50 freestyle, :25.35; 100 freestyle, :58.76; 200 freestyle, 2:12.95; 100 individual medley, 1:10.19.
Frankie Samuels (13-14)—50 freestyle, :35.89; 100 backstroke, 1:29.73; 100 breaststroke, 1:53.39;, 100 individual medley, DQ.
John Barnes (11-12)—50 freestyle, :48.52; 100 freestyle, 1:53.81; 50 backstroke, 1:02.81; 50 breaststroke, 1:11.64.
Kaleb Larson (11-12)—50 freestyle, :45.66; 100 freestyle, 1:38.92; 50 backstroke, :53.70; 50 breaststroke, 1:03.79.
Larson Delaney (10 and under)—100 freestyle, DQ; 50 backstroke, DQ; 50 breaststroke, 2:00.13; 50 freestyle, :48.12.
Lauren Kline (12 and under)—50 freestyle, :32.83; 50 backstroke, :40.30; 50 butterfly, :39.91; 100 individual medley, 1:26.59.
Logan Larson (13-14)—100 freestyle, 1:16.15; 200 freestyle, DQ; 100 breaststroke, 1:40.56; 100 individual medley 1:32.27.
Madeleine Kline (15 and over)—100 freestyle, 1:16.51; 100 backstroke, 1:28.48; 200 backstroke, 3:08.38; 200 individual medley, 3:17.83
Mary Rose (10 and under)—50 backstroke, DQ; 50 breaststroke, :55.03; 100 breaststroke, 2:05.57; 50 freestyle, :45.57.
Micah Ray (10 and under)—100 freestyle, 1:59.39; 50 backstroke, 1:07.17; 50 butterfly, 1:25.88; 50 freestyle, :50.71.
Nevin Hawver (11-12)—200 freestyle, 3:26.02; 50 backstroke, DQ; 50 breaststroke, :56.63; 100 individual medley, 1:51.96.
Owen Budin (13-14)—50 freestyle, :41.39; 100 freestyle, 1:29.50; 100 backstroke, 1:48.08; 100 breaststroke, 2:07.25.
Pablo Torres (13-14)—50 freestyle, :37.40; 100 freestyle, 1:25.95; 100 breaststroke, DQ; 100 individual medley, DQ.
Sam Ahrendt (8 and under)—25 freestyle, :33.35; 50 freestyle, 1:12.52; 25 backstroke, 31.43.
Thomas Heilman Jr. (10 and under)—100 freestyle, 1:51.11; 50 backstroke, :50.69; 50 breaststroke, DQ; 50 free, :48.66.
Trent Lord (13-14)—50 freestyle, :28.79; 100 backstroke, 1:07.86; 200 backstroke, 2:29.05; 200 individual medley, 2:31.90.
Relay results:
200 (open) freestyle—Madeleine Kline, Frankie Samuels, Arianna Kress, Alyssa Alden, 2:16.62.
10 and under 200 freestyle relay—Cheyenne Lorden, Alexis Larson, Anabel Peacock, Mary Rose, 3:17.87.
12 and under 200 freestyle relay—Lauren Kline, Anna Lord, Alaina Koput, Alyssa Johnson, NA.
12 and under 200 freestyle relay—Nevin Hawver, Annabelle Heilman, Brianna Johnson, Aliza Koput, 2:54.16.
10 and under 200 freestyle relay—Benjamin Dubois, Larson Delaney, Micah Ray, Thomas Heilman, Jr., 3:31.40.
12 and under—200 freestyle relay—Kaleb Larson, John Barnes, Ben Ahrendt, Aidan Branch, 3:13.16.
14 and under—200 freestyle relay Anthony Lord, Trent Lord, Adrian Jewell, Aidan Brach, 1:52.38.
14 and under 200 medley relay—Dawson Sherwood, Logan Larson, Adam Johnson, Owen Budin, time unrecorded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.