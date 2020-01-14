Total Force swimmers 'kick liked a speedboat" at Black River Falls

“Kick like a speedboat" are favorite words of encouragement Total Force Swim Club athlete Micah Ray’s to get himself and fellow teammates to kick and swim fast.
Total Force Swim Club athletes kicked like a speedboat at the swim meet hosted at Black River Falls Middle School Jan. 11. There were 215 swimmers who competed, and Total Force swimmers claimed multiple ribbons.
“We’ve working on starts, finishes, flip turns and drills to perfect technique," said coach Patrick Larson, "and it is exhilarating to see the swimmers to continue to progress at practices and swim meets.”
It had been one of 11-year-old Collin Branch’s goals to conquer the 200 butterfly without being disqualified; he finally achieved this goal at Black River Falls swim meet.
Total Force Swim Club has one more regular-season meet Jan. 18 in Tomahawk before competing at divisional and conference meets.
“This week, we will be focusing on their starts, turns and finishes to ensure they are strong, ready and confident in their swims ... we have room to improve on these areas," coach Julia Koput said.
Results from Black River Falls (distances in yards):
Girls 8 and under 25 freestyle: Delia Lindberg, :26.01.
Girls 10 and under 50 freestyle: Delia Lindberg, :55.91, 5th place.
Girls 8 and under 25 backstroke: Delia Lindberg, :28.91, 5th.
Girls 8 and under 25 breaststroke: Delia Lindberg, :37.52, 1st.
Girls 9-10 50 freestyle: Cheyenne Lorden, :40.86; Anabel Peacock, :47.26; Lily Tank, :53.29.
Girls 10 and under 100 freestyle: Alexis Larson, 1:32.62; Anabel Peacock, 1:59.68.
Girls 10 and under 50 backstroke: Cheyenne Lorden, :51.63; Lily Tank, 1:07.40.
Girls 10 and under 50 breaststroke: Cheyenne Lorden, :57.0, 6th; Anabel Peacock, 1:16.13.
Girls 10 and under 100 breaststroke: Alexis Larson, 1:52.55, 3rd; Cheyenne Lorden, DQ.
Girls 10 and under 50 butterfly: Anabel Peacock, 1:03.38; Lily Tank, 1:17.09.
Girls 10 and under 200 individual medley: Alexis Larson, 3:39.81, 1st.
Girls 10 and under 200 medley relay: Cheyenne Lorden, Alexis Larson, Anabel Peacock, Lily Tank, 3:31.42, 5th.
Girls 11-12 50 freestyle: Grace Levere, :32.43; Ari Kress, :34.23; Belle Heilman, :40.26; Mary Rose, :43.41.
Girls 11-12 100 freestyle: Mary Rose, 1:40.36.
Girls 11-12 200 freestyle: Anna Lord, 2:46.78, 6th.
Girls 11-12 50 backstroke: Ari Kress, :38.13, 6th; Grace Levere, :40.21; Anna Lord, :42.06; Belle Heilman, :47.35.
Girls 11-12 50 breaststroke: Ari Kress, :50.20; Belle Heilman, :51.76; Mary Rose, :55.81; Grace Levere, DQ.
Girls 11-12 100 breaststroke: Aliza Koput, 2:07.14.
Girls 11-12 50 butterfly: Grace Levere, :36.93; Ari Kress, DQ.
Girls 11-12 100 butterfly: Anna Lord, 1:34.71, 5th; Aliza Koput, 2:16.83.
Girls 11-12 100 individual medley: Mary Rose, 1:52.36; Belle Heilman, DQ.
Girls 11-12 100 individual medley: Anna Lord, 3:10.30, 4th.
Girls 12 and under 200 breaststroke: Alexis Larson, 3:55.39, 3rd; Aliza Koput, 4:44.55 4th.
Girls 12 and under 200 medley relay: Belle Heilman, Mary Rose, Anna Lord, Aliza Koput, 3:00.15, 4th.
Girls 13-14 50 freestyle: Lauren Kline, :32.24; Kira Markuson, 36.87.
Girls 13-14 freestyle: Kira Markuson, 3:04.95.
Girls 13-14 100 backstroke: Lauren Kline, 1:21.0, 3rd; Kira Markuson, DQ.
Girls 13-14 100 breaststroke: Lauren Kline, 1:34.79; Kira Markuson, 1:45.68.
Girls 13-14 100 individual medley: Lauren Kline, 1:23.36.
Girls 15 and over 50 freestyle: Alyssa Alden :29.45, 6th.
Girls 15 and over 100 freestyle: Maddy Kline, 1:19.53.
Girls 15 and over 500 freestyle: Alyssa Alden, 7:06.87, 3rd.
Girls 15 and over 100 backstroke: Alyssa Alden, 1:15.80, 2nd; Maddy Kline, 1:28.82, 5th.
Girls 15 and over 200 backstroke: Alyssa Alden, 2:43.95, 3rd.
Girls 15 and over 100 breaststroke: Maddy Kline, 1:44.89, 5th.
Girls 15 an over 200breaststroke: Maddy Kline, 1:29.68, 4th.
Girls 15 and over 200 medley relay: Alyssa Alden, Lauren Kline, Maddy Kline, Kira Markuson, 2:28.08, 3rd.
Boys 8 and under 25 freestyle, Blake Larson, :22.75.
Boys 8 an under 50 freestyle: Blake Larson, :58.30.
Boys 8 an under 25 backstroke: Blake Larson, :29.17, 5th.
Boys 8 and under 25 butterfly: Blake Larson, DQ.
Boys 9-10 50 freestyle: Benjamin Dubois, :55.20; Sam Ahrendt, 1:07.94.
Boys 10 and under 100 freestyle: Larson Delaney, 1:50.18; William Jacobsen, DQ.
Boys 10 and under 200 freestyle: Benjamin Dubois, 4:02.61, 5th.
Boys 10 and under 50 backstroke: William Jacobsen, :54.83; Sam Ahrendt, 1:16.50.
Boys 10 and under 50 breaststroke: William Jacobsen, :55.78, 3rd; Larson Delaney, 1:21.91; Sam Ahrendt, DQ.
Boys 10 and under 50 butterfly: Larson Delaney, 1:05.46, 6th; Sam Ahrendt, DQ.
Boys 10 and under 100 individual medley: William Jacobsen, 1:52.57, 1st; Larson Delaney, 2:16.18, 2nd; Benjamin Dubois, 2:18.07, 3rd.
Boys 10 and under 200 medley relay: Sam Ahrendt, William Jacobsen, Larson Delaney, Benjamin Dubois, 4:07.91, 3rd.
Boys 11-12 50 freestyle: Andrew Lindberg, :35.94, 3rd; Ben Ahrendt, :43.32; Thomas J. Heilman, :44.37; Micah Ray, :45.09.
Boys 11-12 100 freestyle: Collin Branch, 1:34.06, 6th; Thomas J. Heilman, 1:44.91; Micah Ray, 1:51.30.
Boys 11-12 50 backstroke: Thomas J. Heilman, :49.76, 4th; Collin Branch, :51.41, 5th; Ben Ahrendt, :54.37, 6th.
Boys 11-12 100 backstroke: Andrew Lindberg, 1:30.32, 4th.
Boys 11-12 50 breaststroke: Andrew Lindberg, :52.59, 3rd; Micah Ray, DQ.
Boys 11-12 100 breaststroke: Ben Ahrendt, 1:51.90, 5th.
Boys 11-12 50 butterfly: Ben Ahrendt. :57.26, 5th.
Boys 11-12 100 individual medley: Andrew Lindbery, 1:34.24, 3rd; Thomas J. Heilman, 2:02.21, 6th; Micah Ray, DQ.
Boys 11-12 200 individual medley: Collin Branch, 3:44.15, 2nd.
Boys 12 and under 200 breaststroke, Benjamin Dubois, DQ.
Boys 12 and under 200 butterfly: Collin Branch, 4:28.57, 1st.
Boys 12 and under 200 medley relay: Thomas J. Heilman, Ben Ahrendt, Andrew Lindberg, Collin Branch, 3:04.49, 3rd.
Boys 13-14 50 freestyle: Logan Larson, :31.94, 6th.
Boys 13-14 200 freestyle: John Barnes, 3:38.70, 5th.
Boys 13-14 100 backstroke: John Barnes, 1:53.63, 1st.
Boys 13-14 200 breaststroke, 3:38.04, 4th.
Boys 13-14 100 individual medley: Logan Larson, 1:27.49, 4th.
Boys 15 and ver 100 freestyle: Aidan Brach, :57.04, 1st.
Boys 15 and over 100 backstroke: Aidan Brach, 1:07.51, 1st.
Boys 15 and over 100 breaststroke: Aidan Brach, 1:13.67, 1st; Anthony Lord, 1:13.82, 2nd.
Boys 15 and over 200 breaststroke: Anthony Lord, 2:41.03, 1st; Aidan Brach, 2:43.41, 2nd.
Boys 15 and over 100 butterfly: Anthony Lord, 1:04.59, 1st.
Boys 15 and over 200 individual medley: Anthony Lord, 2:25.21, 1st.
Boys 15 and over 200 medley relay-John Barnes, Logan Larson, Anthony Lord, Aidan Brach, 2:23.52, 1st.