Total Force swimmers 'kick liked a speedboat" at Black River Falls

“Kick like a speedboat" are favorite words of encouragement Total Force Swim Club athlete Micah Ray’s to get himself and fellow teammates to kick and swim fast.

Total Force Swim Club athletes kicked like a speedboat at the swim meet hosted at Black River Falls Middle School Jan. 11. There were 215 swimmers who competed, and Total Force swimmers claimed multiple ribbons.

“We’ve working on starts, finishes, flip turns and drills to perfect technique," said coach Patrick Larson, "and it is exhilarating to see the swimmers to continue to progress at practices and swim meets.”

It had been one of 11-year-old Collin Branch’s goals to conquer the 200 butterfly without being disqualified; he finally achieved this goal at Black River Falls swim meet.

Total Force Swim Club has one more regular-season meet Jan. 18 in Tomahawk before competing at divisional and conference meets.

“This week, we will be focusing on their starts, turns and finishes to ensure they are strong, ready and confident in their swims ... we have room to improve on these areas," coach Julia Koput said.

Results from Black River Falls (distances in yards):

Girls 8 and under 25 freestyle: Delia Lindberg, :26.01.