 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TRACK AND FIELD

Track and field title results

  • 0

For the second season in a row, the Onalaska track and field boys and girls teams were atop the leaderboard to pull off a sweep of the MVC championship meet on Saturday at UW-La Crosse.

The Hilltoppers boys scored 164.5 to beat out Central’s second-place score of 152.33, while the Onalaska girls scored 183 to outpace Holmen’s 159.

While Central’s boys team took second, it was a RiverHawk that had the most impressive performance of the day as junior Bennett Fried broke a conference record that stood for more than a decade. Fried’s long jump of 23-feet, 5.5-inches beat the mark of 23-feet, 4.5-inches that Logan’s Andy Johnson set in 2005.

Fried also won an MVC title in the triple jump, recording a jump of 45-feet, as well as the 200-meter dash at a time of 22.76 seconds.

Onalaska freshman Manny Putz was another multi-event champion, winning the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4-minutes, 41.74-seconds and the 3,200-meter run at 10:11.43.

People are also reading…

There was only one reigning champion that defended his crown as Logan junior Andrew Hackbarth won the 800-meter run for the second season in a row with a time of 2:02.96.

Other boys MVC champions include: Logan senior Keenan Hass – 110-meter hurdles – 15.75, Tomah sophomore Elijah Brown – 100-meter dash—11.53, Onalaska sophomore Braden Burke – 400-meter dash—51.74, Holmen senior Ty Leeser – 300-meter hurdles—42.02, Central senior Jackson Warren – high jump—6-feet, 4-inches, Holmen junior Andrew Weiss – pole vault—11-feet, 9-inches, Holmen senior Griffin Banks – discus—161-feet, 3-inches and Logan senior Zay Boyd – shot put—51-feet, 8.5-inches.

Relay winners include: Onalaska—Tyler Lee/Drew Symons/Nick Rudrud/Jesse DeChambeau – 4x800 – 8:35.28, Central—Quinn Servais/Cole Lapp/Jackson Warren/Isaac Dauffenbach – 4x200 – 1:32.05, Central—Quinn Servais/Bennett Fried/Cole Lapp/Isaac Dauffenbach – 4x100 – 43.75 and Logan—Daniel Wilson/Avin Smith/Isaac Trohkimoinen/Dominic Kreiling – 4x400 – 3:38.56.

A trio of reigning girls MVC champions defended their crowns.

Logan senior Kalli Knoble won the high jump for the third season in a row with a jump of 5-feet, 2-inches, also winning the long jump for the second year running with a distance of 17-feet, 9.75-inches.

Holmen senior Kamryn McNally won the pole vault for the second year running, hitting a height of 11-feet, 3-inches.

Onalaska had two repeat winners, as junior Ali Thomas won the 300-meter hurdles again with a time of 49.56 and junior Josie Blum’s triple jump of 35-feet, 2.5-inches was enough for another title.

Holmen sophomore Anabella Filips was a multi-event champion, taking first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:29.12 and the 3,200-meter run at 12:32.33.

Other girls MVC champions include: Tomah sophomore Lily Joyce – 100-meter hurdles—16.62, Logan senior Lauren Jarrett – 100-meter dash—12.84, Central sophomore Kya Smith – 400-meter dash – 1:00.69, Onalaska senior Jillian Lonning – 800-meter run—2:33.54, Logan sophomore Julie Yang – 200-mter dash—26.74, Holmen sophomore Jadyn Roden – discus—110-feet, 5-inches, Aquinas senior Jacy Weisbrod – shot put—34-3.75.

Relay winners include: Holmen – Grace Filips/Audra Newman/Ava Werner/Molly Twitchell – 4x800—10:44.56, Aquinas—Macy Donarski/Gretta Gyllander/Sara Gyllander/Maddie Murphy – 4x200—1:51.80, Logan—Aaliyah Hamiliton/Ava Dettwiler/Liberty Sprain/Lauren Jarrett – 4x100—51.58 and Onalaska—Isabela Gutierrez/Jillian Lonning/Eva Dryer/Keagan Anderson – 4x400—4:24.44.

Coulee ConferenceIn Westby, the Coulee Conference title meet also featured teams repeating as champions with the West Salem boys and G-E-T girls retaining the crowns.

G-E-T’s girls won by a significant margin, scoring 193 compared to second-place Westby’s 160.5, while West Salem’s win was a close one, with a total of 130 edging out G-E-T’s score of 124.

Of the 18 girls events, G-E-T won 12 conference crowns.

G-E-T sophomore Adrianna Rotering picked up the only repeat championship in the 1,600, defending her title with a time of 5:32.72.

Fellow Red Hawk Quinn Wenthe won a Coulee title for the second year in a row, but in a new event. After taking first in the 300-meter hurdles last season, the senior won this year’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.04.

Wenthe also won the conference crown in the high jump, hitting the 5-foot mark.

Another former champ won a new event as Westby junior Meghan Nelson took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.31 after winning the pole vault a year ago.

G-E-T sophomore Kaylee Hauge won a trio of titles, taking the top spot in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.49, the 200 with a time of 28.13 and the 400 with a time of 1:01.21.

Other girls Coulee champions include: G-E-T senior Tauna Janssen – 800-meter run—2:32.78, Arcadia junior Tegan Michalak – 3,200-meter run—12:45.94, Westby freshman Ali Fortun – long jump—16-feet, 2.25-inches, G-E-T junior Jordan Stanislowski – triple jump—33-feet, 5.25-inches, G-E-T senior Kylie Schmitz – discus—99-feet, 3-inches, West Salem junior Jaden Hammes – shot put—36-feet, 7.5-inches and Arcadia sophomore Casidi Pehler – pole vault—10-6.

Relay winners include: G-E-T—Emily Nelson/Aleah Hunter/Avali Bratberg/Tauna Janssen – 4x800—10:48.74, Luther Ava Fisher/Rachel Koenig/Brianna Zenke/Lauren Wickus – 4x200—1:54.89, G-E-T Alayna Stendahl/Jordan Stanislowski/Kayli Bratberg/Grace Shanley – 4x100—54.62 and G-E-T—Avali Bratberg/Kylie Schmitz/Emily Nelson/Tauna Janssen – 4x400—4:30.36.

Even though the Red Hawks boys finished second, G-E-T senior Will Thompson had the meet’s most outstanding performance as he won four individual Coulee titles.

In three of those events, Thompson retained his title for the second season in a row. In the 110-meter hurdles, he won with a time of 16.22, he won the high jump at 5-feet, 10-inches and he won the triple jump with a distance of 41-feet, 5.5-inches.

Thompson’s first-time title came in the long jump, where he recorded a distance of 20-feet, 10.75 inches.

Another pair of reigning champions won for the second year in a row.

West Salem sophomore Brennan Garbers won the 3,200 for the second season with a time of 10:41.11. In the pole vault, Westby senior Evan Gluch repeated with a height of 12-feet.

Arcadia had a pair of multi-event champions, as senior sprinter Ryan Sokup won the conference in the 100-meter dash at 11.26 as well as the 200 at 22.73 and senior teammate Jose Monroy won the 1,600 at 4:37.75 and the 800 at 2:06.70.

Other boys Coulee champions include: Arcadia senior Joe Nelson – 400-meter dash—52.28, Viroqua freshman Kaden Sullivan – 300-meter hurdles—43.95, Black River Falls senior Blake Williams – discus—150-feet, 4-inches and Luther senior Alexander Moldenhauer – shot put—46-feet, 2.5-inches.

Relay winners include: G-E-T—Lance Jumbeck/Charlie Caya/Xander Burmeister/Carter Gold – 4x800—8:45.74, Luther—Nathan Riley/Josiah Larson/Jacob Bruns/Luke Schmeling – 4x200—1:36.73, West Salem—Abram Lassen/Carter Walter/Orin Schwier/Brennan Kennedy – 4x100—45.13 and Viroqua—Miles Daniels/Preston Buroker/Isaac Pratt/Addisu Wright – 4x400—3:38.63.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News