Track and field title results

For the second season in a row, the Onalaska track and field boys and girls teams were atop the leaderboard to pull off a sweep of the MVC championship meet on Saturday at UW-La Crosse.

The Hilltoppers boys scored 164.5 to beat out Central’s second-place score of 152.33, while the Onalaska girls scored 183 to outpace Holmen’s 159.

While Central’s boys team took second, it was a RiverHawk that had the most impressive performance of the day as junior Bennett Fried broke a conference record that stood for more than a decade. Fried’s long jump of 23-feet, 5.5-inches beat the mark of 23-feet, 4.5-inches that Logan’s Andy Johnson set in 2005.

Fried also won an MVC title in the triple jump, recording a jump of 45-feet, as well as the 200-meter dash at a time of 22.76 seconds.

Onalaska freshman Manny Putz was another multi-event champion, winning the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4-minutes, 41.74-seconds and the 3,200-meter run at 10:11.43.

There was only one reigning champion that defended his crown as Logan junior Andrew Hackbarth won the 800-meter run for the second season in a row with a time of 2:02.96.

Other boys MVC champions include: Logan senior Keenan Hass – 110-meter hurdles – 15.75, Tomah sophomore Elijah Brown – 100-meter dash—11.53, Onalaska sophomore Braden Burke – 400-meter dash—51.74, Holmen senior Ty Leeser – 300-meter hurdles—42.02, Central senior Jackson Warren – high jump—6-feet, 4-inches, Holmen junior Andrew Weiss – pole vault—11-feet, 9-inches, Holmen senior Griffin Banks – discus—161-feet, 3-inches and Logan senior Zay Boyd – shot put—51-feet, 8.5-inches.

Relay winners include: Onalaska—Tyler Lee/Drew Symons/Nick Rudrud/Jesse DeChambeau – 4x800 – 8:35.28, Central—Quinn Servais/Cole Lapp/Jackson Warren/Isaac Dauffenbach – 4x200 – 1:32.05, Central—Quinn Servais/Bennett Fried/Cole Lapp/Isaac Dauffenbach – 4x100 – 43.75 and Logan—Daniel Wilson/Avin Smith/Isaac Trohkimoinen/Dominic Kreiling – 4x400 – 3:38.56.

A trio of reigning girls MVC champions defended their crowns.

Logan senior Kalli Knoble won the high jump for the third season in a row with a jump of 5-feet, 2-inches, also winning the long jump for the second year running with a distance of 17-feet, 9.75-inches.

Holmen senior Kamryn McNally won the pole vault for the second year running, hitting a height of 11-feet, 3-inches.

Onalaska had two repeat winners, as junior Ali Thomas won the 300-meter hurdles again with a time of 49.56 and junior Josie Blum’s triple jump of 35-feet, 2.5-inches was enough for another title.

Holmen sophomore Anabella Filips was a multi-event champion, taking first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:29.12 and the 3,200-meter run at 12:32.33.

Other girls MVC champions include: Tomah sophomore Lily Joyce – 100-meter hurdles—16.62, Logan senior Lauren Jarrett – 100-meter dash—12.84, Central sophomore Kya Smith – 400-meter dash – 1:00.69, Onalaska senior Jillian Lonning – 800-meter run—2:33.54, Logan sophomore Julie Yang – 200-mter dash—26.74, Holmen sophomore Jadyn Roden – discus—110-feet, 5-inches, Aquinas senior Jacy Weisbrod – shot put—34-3.75.

Relay winners include: Holmen – Grace Filips/Audra Newman/Ava Werner/Molly Twitchell – 4x800—10:44.56, Aquinas—Macy Donarski/Gretta Gyllander/Sara Gyllander/Maddie Murphy – 4x200—1:51.80, Logan—Aaliyah Hamiliton/Ava Dettwiler/Liberty Sprain/Lauren Jarrett – 4x100—51.58 and Onalaska—Isabela Gutierrez/Jillian Lonning/Eva Dryer/Keagan Anderson – 4x400—4:24.44.

Coulee ConferenceIn Westby, the Coulee Conference title meet also featured teams repeating as champions with the West Salem boys and G-E-T girls retaining the crowns.

G-E-T’s girls won by a significant margin, scoring 193 compared to second-place Westby’s 160.5, while West Salem’s win was a close one, with a total of 130 edging out G-E-T’s score of 124.

Of the 18 girls events, G-E-T won 12 conference crowns.

G-E-T sophomore Adrianna Rotering picked up the only repeat championship in the 1,600, defending her title with a time of 5:32.72.

Fellow Red Hawk Quinn Wenthe won a Coulee title for the second year in a row, but in a new event. After taking first in the 300-meter hurdles last season, the senior won this year’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.04.

Wenthe also won the conference crown in the high jump, hitting the 5-foot mark.

Another former champ won a new event as Westby junior Meghan Nelson took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.31 after winning the pole vault a year ago.

G-E-T sophomore Kaylee Hauge won a trio of titles, taking the top spot in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.49, the 200 with a time of 28.13 and the 400 with a time of 1:01.21.

Other girls Coulee champions include: G-E-T senior Tauna Janssen – 800-meter run—2:32.78, Arcadia junior Tegan Michalak – 3,200-meter run—12:45.94, Westby freshman Ali Fortun – long jump—16-feet, 2.25-inches, G-E-T junior Jordan Stanislowski – triple jump—33-feet, 5.25-inches, G-E-T senior Kylie Schmitz – discus—99-feet, 3-inches, West Salem junior Jaden Hammes – shot put—36-feet, 7.5-inches and Arcadia sophomore Casidi Pehler – pole vault—10-6.

Relay winners include: G-E-T—Emily Nelson/Aleah Hunter/Avali Bratberg/Tauna Janssen – 4x800—10:48.74, Luther Ava Fisher/Rachel Koenig/Brianna Zenke/Lauren Wickus – 4x200—1:54.89, G-E-T Alayna Stendahl/Jordan Stanislowski/Kayli Bratberg/Grace Shanley – 4x100—54.62 and G-E-T—Avali Bratberg/Kylie Schmitz/Emily Nelson/Tauna Janssen – 4x400—4:30.36.

Even though the Red Hawks boys finished second, G-E-T senior Will Thompson had the meet’s most outstanding performance as he won four individual Coulee titles.

In three of those events, Thompson retained his title for the second season in a row. In the 110-meter hurdles, he won with a time of 16.22, he won the high jump at 5-feet, 10-inches and he won the triple jump with a distance of 41-feet, 5.5-inches.

Thompson’s first-time title came in the long jump, where he recorded a distance of 20-feet, 10.75 inches.

Another pair of reigning champions won for the second year in a row.

West Salem sophomore Brennan Garbers won the 3,200 for the second season with a time of 10:41.11. In the pole vault, Westby senior Evan Gluch repeated with a height of 12-feet.

Arcadia had a pair of multi-event champions, as senior sprinter Ryan Sokup won the conference in the 100-meter dash at 11.26 as well as the 200 at 22.73 and senior teammate Jose Monroy won the 1,600 at 4:37.75 and the 800 at 2:06.70.

Other boys Coulee champions include: Arcadia senior Joe Nelson – 400-meter dash—52.28, Viroqua freshman Kaden Sullivan – 300-meter hurdles—43.95, Black River Falls senior Blake Williams – discus—150-feet, 4-inches and Luther senior Alexander Moldenhauer – shot put—46-feet, 2.5-inches.

Relay winners include: G-E-T—Lance Jumbeck/Charlie Caya/Xander Burmeister/Carter Gold – 4x800—8:45.74, Luther—Nathan Riley/Josiah Larson/Jacob Bruns/Luke Schmeling – 4x200—1:36.73, West Salem—Abram Lassen/Carter Walter/Orin Schwier/Brennan Kennedy – 4x100—45.13 and Viroqua—Miles Daniels/Preston Buroker/Isaac Pratt/Addisu Wright – 4x400—3:38.63.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.