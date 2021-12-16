Wisconsin Dells Parkway to receive major facelift in 2025-26

Wisconsin Dells Parkway has been prone to traffic interruptions and rear-end crashes because of the lack of left turn lanes. It also has less than ideal pedestrian traffic due to the lack of a sidewalk on the west side in the Wisconsin Dells portion of the road.

A new Wisconsin Department of Transportation project scheduled for 2025 aims to solve both of those issues. The Highway Safety Improvement Program is funding two of three segments of the project, which will consist of a five-lane roadway that will allow people turning left a two-way left turn lane, which is a center lane to turn from that should greatly reduce rear-end collisions and improve traffic flow.

The two segments receiving the new lane will run on Wisconsin Dells Parkway from its intersections with County A to Adams Street.

“What we’re looking to do with this two-and-a-half mile corridor is address safety concerns,” said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Southwest Region project manager Derek Potter. “Any time someone wants to turn left, it builds up a queue of traffic behind them and we get some rear-end crashes.”

There are two proposed models each for the upcoming five-lane segments.

The southernmost portion of the project, from Adams Street to Bonanza Drive, has one concept which features six and one half-foot wide sidewalks, four ten-foot wide lanes and an 11-foot wide left turn lane. The other concept has five-foot sidewalks with four and a half-foot terraces, four 11-foot wide lanes and a 12-foot wide left turn lane.

“One (alternative) will keep the new five-lane TWLTL within the existing right-of-way,” said Potter. “The other would require roughly six feet of real estate acquisition on each side of the road. That four-foot buffer gives us a spot for street lights, which the village is looking for, street signs and potential relocation for the utilities that are considering going underground.”

From County A to Bonanza Drive, there will be a 10-foot wide pedestrian and bike two-way path on the west side of the highway with a five-foot terrace on both proposed concepts. The sidewalk, terrace and driving and left turn lanes follow suit from the concepts for the southernmost segment.

“We applied for safety improvement money for the southern two segments and that will be a full replacement of the roadway,” said consultant project manager Mary Beth Pettit of GRAEF, an engineering, planning, and design firm based in Milwaukee.

From the intersection with Broadway to the County A intersection, the main goal is to create a five-foot wide sidewalk on the west side of Dells Parkway. The plan will narrow each driving lane from 12 feet to 11 and create a consistent 18-foot wide median.

Dells Parkway could also receive upgrades to pedestrian crossings at three locations in the southernmost segment. Overhead signs alerting drivers to yield to pedestrians along with road signs leading up to the crosswalks will better aid both motorists and pedestrians. There also will be pedestrian islands in the Two-Way-Left-Turn-Lanes between the left turn areas.

Construction for the project is scheduled to begin in early 2025 and be completed in fall of 2026. There will be hiatuses during the summer months due to increased traffic volume. Decisions on alternatives for the southern segments as well as ideas on traffic flow during construction will be made in follow-up meetings in the spring and fall of 2022.

