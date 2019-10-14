A trapper education course will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-27 at Fort McCoy’s Whitetail Ridge Ski Lodge.
The course covers traps and trap parts, trapping techniques, regulations, Wisconsin wildlife and fur handling with ethics being the central theme.
Anyone who wants to trap in Wisconsin must complete a trapper education course. Anyone who trapped in Wisconsin prior to 1992, has taken a comparable course in another state or is actively engaged in farming may qualify for an exemption. Students who are under the age of 10 should get an instructor’s approval before enrolling in a class.
The course costs $12 and is open to the public. For more information or to register, visit https://dnr.wi.gov/education/outdoorskills/traped.html.
The course is hosted by the conservation officers of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department, conservation enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.