A trapper education course will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-27 at Fort McCoy’s Whitetail Ridge Ski Lodge.

The course covers traps and trap parts, trapping techniques, regulations, Wisconsin wildlife and fur handling with ethics being the central theme.

Anyone who wants to trap in Wisconsin must complete a trapper education course. Anyone who trapped in Wisconsin prior to 1992, has taken a comparable course in another state or is actively engaged in farming may qualify for an exemption. Students who are under the age of 10 should get an instructor’s approval before enrolling in a class.

The course costs $12 and is open to the public. For more information or to register, visit https://dnr.wi.gov/education/outdoorskills/traped.html.

The course is hosted by the conservation officers of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department, conservation enforcement.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

