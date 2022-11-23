Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive

Early in the pandemic, many travelers experienced headaches while trying to rebook air travel purchased through third parties such as Orbitz and Kayak. Overloaded customer service centers and constantly changing airline policies resulted in a big mess at these agencies, prompting many travelers to book directly through the airline to avoid future issues.
Yet as the dust settles on the pandemic and travel begins to return to normal, air passengers are experiencing a different reality: Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices. The resulting price at checkout is often higher — much higher — than the advertised price.
The issue has become so problematic that even President Biden has joined the fray. "You should know the full cost of your ticket, right when you're comparison shopping," he said in a press conference announcing a new Department of Transportation initiative to force airlines to disclose these fees. "So you can pick the ticket that is actually the best deal for you."
Efforts to rein in airline fees are nothing new. The Obama administration tried and failed to enact similar regulations. And until meaningful changes are made, airline customers will be the ones footing the bill, especially if they use the airlines' own websites and apps to make their purchases.
Travelers use kiosk to check their bags as they arrive to travel out of Dallas/Fort Worth International airport Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Grapevine, Texas. Pandemic rebooking issues drove many air passengers to book directly with airlines instead of third-party travel sites. While ancillary fees have become a major part of airline revenue over the past 15 years, airlines have more recently ramped up efforts to drive revenue from add-on fees. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
THE FEE ERA
Since the rise of budget airlines such as Spirit and Frontier, U.S. airlines have dramatically shifted how they make money. Rather than earning profit margin on airfare itself, which is highly competitive, airlines are increasingly focused on "ancillary revenue" from add-on fees, credit card rewards programs and seat upgrades.
Between 2019 and 2021, ancillary fees as a percentage of total revenue for major U.S. airlines jumped six percentage points, from 16.1% to 22.2% , according to a report by IdeaWorksCompany, an airline industry reporting firm. That follows a steady drumbeat of increased fee revenue going back to at least 2007.
The upshot for customers: Saving money on air travel depends less on the base cost of the ticket itself and more on the add-ons avoided while checking out. Some of these add-ons, such as fees for carry-on bags, are relatively simple to avoid, while others, such as the difference between basic economy and regular economy (or "main cabin"), can be far more complex decisions.
MISMATCHED PRIORITIES
Airlines want customers to book through their own websites and apps for a simple reason: They tend to spend more money on ancillary fees. In a Security and Exchange Commission filing, American Airlines made this preference clear, citing its dependence on third parties such as online travel agencies as a potential risk factor.
"We are also dependent upon the ability and willingness of these distribution channels
to expand their ability to distribute and collect revenues for ancillary products (e.g., fees for selective seating)," the filing read.
Basically, American Airlines admits that it makes a lot of money from ancillary fees, and is worried that third-party sellers won't push these fees as aggressively as it does. And this mismatch is exactly what provides an opportunity for savvy customers.
Third-party services have an incentive to clarify rather than obscure these choices for customers, explained Melanie Fis h, a spokesperson for Expedia, a third-party travel booking platform.
"When shopping for flights in the app, travelers can select a fare and see what's included by the airline in the ticket price, such as seat selection, cancellations or changes, as well as the cost for checked baggage, if applicable," Fish said by email.
The choice between basic economy and main cabin fares offers an example of how airlines' interests are mismatched with those of their customers. Airlines want to promote lower basic economy fares in search results and then persuade shoppers to upgrade to more expensive main cabin fares during checkout. This not only increases the cost of the ticket, but makes comparison shopping difficult. Online travel agencies can clarify these differences and save customers money.
"Travelers can scroll through the various available fare choices such as basic economy, economy, etc., and view all the options, costs or add-ons side-by-side, making it easy to select the best fare for their needs," Fish explained.
Of course, online travel agencies have their own incentives to add on extra charges, like rental cars or trip protection. So customers should still be wary of add-on costs, even when booking through these platforms. But while airlines continue to push ancillary fees and travel booking platforms have more incentive to show you the costs of flights upfront in their search results, travelers can save money by booking through third parties.
METHODOLOGY
The 2022 CarTrawler Yearbook of Ancillary Revenue by IdeaWorksCompany looked at 75 airlines' 2021 and 2019 12-month financial period disclosures for each year. Ancillary revenue is defined as revenue beyond the sale of tickets that is generated by direct sales to passengers, or indirectly as a part of the travel experience.
IdeasWorks Company. (September, 2022). "The 2022
US airports with the most delays
US airports with the most delays
Frequent fliers and first-time passengers dread arriving at airports only to discover their flights have been delayed—or worse, canceled. Even a delay of one hour can throw a journey into disarray, causing passengers to miss connecting flights or the meetings they were flying out to catch in the first place.
There are five basic kinds of cancellations and delays for aircraft. Carrier delays are the fault of the airline and often the most frustrating for passengers, like inefficient loading and unloading, plane cleanings, fueling delays, or problems with maintenance and crew. Extreme weather delays refer to uncontrollable, dangerous weather that postpones or prevents an aircraft from taking off. National Airspace System delays are within the control of the NAS and include nonextreme weather, heavy airline traffic, or air traffic control issues. Late-arriving aircraft delays refer to flights arriving late, so the aircraft's next flight is similarly delayed. The last delay involves airport security, which causes big headaches when long lines (defined as waits lasting 30 minutes or longer), broken equipment, terminals, or concourse evacuation or reboarding due to a security breach causes a delay.
Some airports are better at working these kinks out before you make it through the security checkpoint than others. The
Bureau of Transportation Statistics collects data on where and why flights are taking off and arriving late. Stacker analyzed the data collected from August 2021 to July 2022 at the 241 U.S. airports with more than 1,000 flights a year to find those with the most delays. Airports are ranked by on-time performance, referring to flights that weren't canceled, diverted, or delayed for 15 minutes or more. Percentages are further given for the causes of each delay.
Booking a flight for your upcoming holiday vacation? Read on to see which airports you might want to avoid if you want your trip to get started on time.
You may also like: Strange laws to be aware of in the most popular countries for tourists
Canva
#100. Richmond, Virginia: Richmond International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 18,746
- On-time performance: 76.64%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.5%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Imageforge // Shutterstock
#99. Little Rock, Arkansas: Bill and Hillary Clinton Nat Adams Field
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 10,273
- On-time performance: 76.59%
- Air carrier delay: 9.8%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 2.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Wasted Time R (talk) // Wikimedia Commons
#98. Nashville, Tennessee: Nashville International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 84,727
- On-time performance: 76.54%
- Air carrier delay: 8.2%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.7%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Canva
#97. Christiansted, Virgin Islands: Henry E. Rohlsen
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,226
- On-time performance: 76.51%
- Air carrier delay: 10.1%
- Weather delay: 1.1%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.4%
- Security delay: 0.3%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 4.9%
- Cancelled flights: 0.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.0%
Lars Schmidt // Wikimedia Commons
#96. San Antonio, Texas: San Antonio International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 33,033
- On-time performance: 76.49%
- Air carrier delay: 9.8%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
You may also like: Oldest national parks in America
University of College // Shutterstock
#95. Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands: Cyril E King
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,912
- On-time performance: 76.30%
- Air carrier delay: 9.0%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 9.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 3.3%
- Cancelled flights: 1.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#94. Reno, Nevada: Reno/Tahoe International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 20,305
- On-time performance: 76.24%
- Air carrier delay: 9.7%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.4%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%
- Cancelled flights: 1.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#93. Nantucket, Massachusetts: Nantucket Memorial
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,531
- On-time performance: 76.22%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 1.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.8%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.7%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#92. Lubbock, Texas: Lubbock Preston Smith International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,679
- On-time performance: 76.18%
- Air carrier delay: 9.7%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.4%
- Cancelled flights: 2.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Spiffymartin // Wikimedia Commons
#91. Burbank, California: Bob Hope
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 29,540
- On-time performance: 76.13%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 0.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.5%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
You may also like: The busiest times of day for security checks at 10 major US airports
Logan Bush // Shutterstock
#90. Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina: Raleigh-Durham International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 52,971
- On-time performance: 76.11%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#89. Boston, Massachusetts: Logan International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 125,707
- On-time performance: 76.09%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.7%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
2p2play // Shutterstock
#88. Gunnison, Colorado: Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,015
- On-time performance: 76.06%
- Air carrier delay: 12.6%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 0.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.2%
- Cancelled flights: 4.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.7%
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#87. Midland/Odessa, Texas: Midland International Air and Space Port
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 8,542
- On-time performance: 76.02%
- Air carrier delay: 10.0%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.5%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
United States Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons
#86. Omaha, Nebraska: Eppley Airfield
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 21,953
- On-time performance: 76.00%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 1.1%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.9%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%
- Cancelled flights: 1.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
You may also like: Most walk-friendly cities in America
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#85. Pensacola, Florida: Pensacola International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 11,994
- On-time performance: 75.98%
- Air carrier delay: 9.0%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Christopher S. Berglund // Shutterstock
#84. Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts: Martha's Vineyard Airport
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,006
- On-time performance: 75.94%
- Air carrier delay: 10.3%
- Weather delay: 0.2%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.4%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
Joaquin Ossorio Castillo // Shutterstock
#83. Burlington, Vermont: Burlington International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 7,189
- On-time performance: 75.94%
- Air carrier delay: 8.6%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#82. Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Joe Foss Field
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 7,694
- On-time performance: 75.90%
- Air carrier delay: 10.8%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.7%
- Cancelled flights: 1.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.5%
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#81. Hayden, Colorado: Yampa Valley
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,638
- On-time performance: 75.85%
- Air carrier delay: 11.7%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.9%
You may also like: 20 tips for the ultimate road trip
YVRA AD // Wikimedia Commons
#80. Marquette, Michigan: Sawyer International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,408
- On-time performance: 75.85%
- Air carrier delay: 11.2%
- Weather delay: 4.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 1.6%
- Cancelled flights: 3.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
United States Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons
#79. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 40,255
- On-time performance: 75.77%
- Air carrier delay: 8.7%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#78. Albuquerque, New Mexico: Albuquerque International Sunport
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 19,775
- On-time performance: 75.73%
- Air carrier delay: 10.8%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.1%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.6%
- Cancelled flights: 1.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#77. Washington DC: Ronald Reagan Washington National
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 129,120
- On-time performance: 75.70%
- Air carrier delay: 6.1%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.4%
- Cancelled flights: 3.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#76. Knoxville, Tennessee: McGhee Tyson
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 13,006
- On-time performance: 75.70%
- Air carrier delay: 7.8%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.2%
- Cancelled flights: 2.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
You may also like: Countries most dependent on tourism
Joseph Creamer // Shutterstock
#75. Cincinnati, Ohio: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 36,681
- On-time performance: 75.70%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.2%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Lost_in_the_Midwest // Shutterstock
#74. Tulsa, Oklahoma: Tulsa International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 14,618
- On-time performance: 75.69%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
BUI LE MANH HUNG // Shutterstock
#73. Fargo, North Dakota: Hector International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,133
- On-time performance: 75.67%
- Air carrier delay: 12.4%
- Weather delay: 1.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.5%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 4.4%
- Cancelled flights: 3.1%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
United States Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons
#72. Baltimore, Maryland: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 83,238
- On-time performance: 75.63%
- Air carrier delay: 7.3%
- Weather delay: 0.4%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.7%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
RaksyBH // Shutterstock
#71. Louisville, Kentucky: Louisville Muhammad Ali International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 22,072
- On-time performance: 75.61%
- Air carrier delay: 9.6%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
You may also like: Vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks
Michael Clevenger - Pool // Getty Images
#70. Austin, Texas: Austin - Bergstrom International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 84,543
- On-time performance: 75.49%
- Air carrier delay: 8.3%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Canva
#69. Fort Wayne, Indiana: Fort Wayne International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,448
- On-time performance: 75.44%
- Air carrier delay: 11.2%
- Weather delay: 1.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.5%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
Tdfire at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons
#68. Valparaiso, Florida: Eglin AFB Destin Fort Walton Beach
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 9,916
- On-time performance: 75.38%
- Air carrier delay: 7.1%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images
#67. Savannah, Georgia: Savannah/Hilton Head International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 18,690
- On-time performance: 75.38%
- Air carrier delay: 8.3%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.6%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Thitsanu Angkapunyadech // Shutterstock
#66. Columbus, Ohio: John Glenn Columbus International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 37,733
- On-time performance: 75.31%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.4%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
You may also like: 50 incredible photos of our oceans
Wendy van Overstreet // Shutterstock
#65. Kansas City, Missouri: Kansas City International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 43,676
- On-time performance: 75.28%
- Air carrier delay: 9.7%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#64. Houston, Texas: William P Hobby
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 49,945
- On-time performance: 75.23%
- Air carrier delay: 8.0%
- Weather delay: 0.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.7%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.8%
- Cancelled flights: 2.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
University of College // Shutterstock
#63. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: Will Rogers World
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 20,623
- On-time performance: 75.16%
- Air carrier delay: 11.5%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.4%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.6%
- Cancelled flights: 2.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
RaksyBH // Shutterstock
#62. Anchorage, Alaska: Ted Stevens Anchorage International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 20,537
- On-time performance: 75.16%
- Air carrier delay: 6.9%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.0%
- Security delay: 1.4%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.2%
- Cancelled flights: 2.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#61. Amarillo, Texas: Rick Husband Amarillo International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 4,805
- On-time performance: 75.13%
- Air carrier delay: 10.3%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
You may also like: Top 100 city destinations in the world
Pi3.124 // Wikimedia Commons
#60. Peoria, Illinois: General Downing - Peoria International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 3,226
- On-time performance: 75.11%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 1.2%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
KTrimble // Wikimedia Commons
#59. Bangor, Maine: Bangor International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 4,824
- On-time performance: 74.98%
- Air carrier delay: 7.2%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.1%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 4.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#58. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: General Mitchell International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 25,616
- On-time performance: 74.96%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
On The Run Photo // Shutterstock
#57. New York, New York: LaGuardia
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 150,229
- On-time performance: 74.95%
- Air carrier delay: 5.9%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.3%
- Cancelled flights: 4.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.5%
Canva
#56. Syracuse, New York: Syracuse Hancock International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 12,273
- On-time performance: 74.79%
- Air carrier delay: 9.8%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
You may also like: Breathtaking natural wonders for your next vacation
debra millet // Shutterstock
#55. Indianapolis, Indiana: Indianapolis International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 41,564
- On-time performance: 74.74%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.6%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#54. Chicago, Illinois: Chicago Midway International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 70,543
- On-time performance: 74.71%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 0.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#53. Las Vegas, Nevada: McCarran International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 165,127
- On-time performance: 74.67%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Canva
#52. Colorado Springs, Colorado: City of Colorado Springs Municipal
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 12,242
- On-time performance: 74.46%
- Air carrier delay: 11.8%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#51. Cleveland, Ohio: Cleveland-Hopkins International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 39,885
- On-time performance: 74.45%
- Air carrier delay: 9.0%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.1%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
You may also like: Oldest Disneyland rides from 1955 to today
Mikhalis Makarov // Shutterstock
#50. Rochester, New York: Greater Rochester International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 11,769
- On-time performance: 74.39%
- Air carrier delay: 10.2%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.6%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
JKruggel at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons
#49. El Paso, Texas: El Paso International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 16,517
- On-time performance: 74.37%
- Air carrier delay: 10.7%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.1%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Jeff Schultes // Shutterstock
#48. Asheville, North Carolina: Asheville Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 8,339
- On-time performance: 74.28%
- Air carrier delay: 7.0%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.6%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Edward Russell // Wikimedia Commons
#47. New York, New York: John F. Kennedy International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 122,765
- On-time performance: 73.82%
- Air carrier delay: 7.8%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#46. Memphis, Tennessee: Memphis International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 21,038
- On-time performance: 73.81%
- Air carrier delay: 11.0%
- Weather delay: 1.1%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.7%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
You may also like: Main Street of America: Route 66 attractions state by state
University of College // Shutterstock
#45. Charleston, South Carolina: Charleston AFB/International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 25,615
- On-time performance: 73.77%
- Air carrier delay: 9.5%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
PICTOR PICTURES // Shutterstock
#44. Eagle, Colorado: Eagle County Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,877
- On-time performance: 73.72%
- Air carrier delay: 10.4%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.8%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 4.2%
- Cancelled flights: 4.9%
- Diverted flights: 1.0%
photo-denver // Shutterstock
#43. Miami, Florida: Miami International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 108,993
- On-time performance: 73.71%
- Air carrier delay: 7.9%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#42. Key West, Florida: Key West International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 8,906
- On-time performance: 73.64%
- Air carrier delay: 6.4%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 11.5%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 3.8%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.7%
Markus Mainka // Shutterstock
#41. Jacksonville, Florida: Jacksonville International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 28,768
- On-time performance: 73.60%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
You may also like: What 50 top tourist destinations looked like 50 years ago
James R. Martin // Shutterstock
#40. Norfolk, Virginia: Norfolk International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 21,329
- On-time performance: 73.59%
- Air carrier delay: 9.3%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.6%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Kate Scott // Shutterstock
#39. Birmingham, Alabama: Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 14,397
- On-time performance: 73.59%
- Air carrier delay: 10.5%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.8%
- Cancelled flights: 2.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
University of College // Shutterstock
#38. Portland, Maine: Portland International Jetport
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 10,523
- On-time performance: 73.31%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.1%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 4.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
Popova Valeriya // Shutterstock
#37. White Plains, New York: Westchester County
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 10,207
- On-time performance: 73.28%
- Air carrier delay: 9.2%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.5%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.7%
- Diverted flights: 1.0%
Thomas Barrat // Shutterstock
#36. Tampa, Florida: Tampa International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 73,897
- On-time performance: 73.12%
- Air carrier delay: 9.2%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
You may also like: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them
Canva
#35. Grand Rapids, Michigan: Gerald R. Ford International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 16,051
- On-time performance: 73.01%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 1.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Ayman Haykal // Shutterstock
#34. Clarksburg/Fairmont, West Virginia: North Central West Virginia
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,025
- On-time performance: 72.88%
- Air carrier delay: 13.3%
- Weather delay: 1.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.6%
- Cancelled flights: 4.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
Canva
#33. Atlantic City, New Jersey: Atlantic City International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 3,306
- On-time performance: 72.87%
- Air carrier delay: 7.3%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.7%
- Security delay: 0.7%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.1%
- Cancelled flights: 4.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#32. New Orleans, Louisiana: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 45,004
- On-time performance: 72.70%
- Air carrier delay: 8.9%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 5.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Elliott Cowand Jr. // Shutterstock
#31. Columbia, Missouri: Columbia Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,594
- On-time performance: 72.65%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 1.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 0.6%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.9%
- Cancelled flights: 5.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
You may also like: 30 incredible photos that show the true power of nature
Creative Commons // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Fort Myers, Florida: Southwest Florida International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 40,109
- On-time performance: 72.57%
- Air carrier delay: 9.1%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.5%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
jo Crebbin // Shutterstock
#29. Albany, New York: Albany International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 11,261
- On-time performance: 72.47%
- Air carrier delay: 11.6%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.7%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket // Getty Images
#28. Mission/McAllen/Edinburg, Texas: McAllen Miller International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 4,028
- On-time performance: 72.42%
- Air carrier delay: 10.4%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.6%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.0%
EEJCC // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Buffalo, New York: Buffalo Niagara International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 18,717
- On-time performance: 72.24%
- Air carrier delay: 10.9%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.5%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#26. Hartford, Connecticut: Bradley International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 23,161
- On-time performance: 72.16%
- Air carrier delay: 10.8%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
You may also like: Airlines most likely to lose or damage your luggage
The Hartford Guy // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Sitka, Alaska: Sitka Rocky Gutierrez
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,414
- On-time performance: 72.14%
- Air carrier delay: 6.0%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.8%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 11.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 1.1%
Roman Tigal // Shutterstock
#24. Akron, Ohio: Akron-Canton Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,219
- On-time performance: 71.92%
- Air carrier delay: 9.1%
- Weather delay: 1.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.1%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.2%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Provo, Utah: Provo Municipal
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,045
- On-time performance: 71.87%
- Air carrier delay: 9.6%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.2%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.4%
- Cancelled flights: 4.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Providence, Rhode Island: Theodore Francis Green State
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 13,861
- On-time performance: 71.83%
- Air carrier delay: 11.0%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%
- Cancelled flights: 3.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Manchester, New Hampshire: Manchester-Boston Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,162
- On-time performance: 71.78%
- Air carrier delay: 10.7%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
You may also like: 25 extreme getaways
Sdkb // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 87,550
- On-time performance: 71.74%
- Air carrier delay: 9.2%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.7%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
Hayk_Shalunts // Shutterstock
#19. Belleville, Illinois: Scott AFB/MidAmerica
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,259
- On-time performance: 70.93%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 1.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.5%
- Security delay: 0.3%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.0%
- Cancelled flights: 2.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Canva
#18. Orlando, Florida: Orlando International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 143,793
- On-time performance: 70.54%
- Air carrier delay: 9.2%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 8.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%
- Cancelled flights: 2.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Joni Hanebutt // Shutterstock
#17. Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida: Sarasota/Bradenton International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 16,702
- On-time performance: 70.18%
- Air carrier delay: 9.1%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 8.9%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Aaroncosta3 // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Dallas, Texas: Dallas Love Field
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 64,904
- On-time performance: 70.07%
- Air carrier delay: 8.5%
- Weather delay: 0.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
You may also like: Most popular historic sites in America
stock_photo_world // Shutterstock
#15. San Juan, Puerto Rico: Luis Munoz Marin International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 30,113
- On-time performance: 69.53%
- Air carrier delay: 14.0%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.0%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%
- Cancelled flights: 1.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
eddtoro // Shutterstock
#14. Islip, New York: Long Island MacArthur
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,343
- On-time performance: 69.42%
- Air carrier delay: 11.3%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.9%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.5%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Steve Pfost/Newsday RM // Getty Images
#13. Worcester, Massachusetts: Worcester Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,342
- On-time performance: 69.30%
- Air carrier delay: 11.8%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%
- Cancelled flights: 8.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#12. Flint, Michigan: Bishop International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 3,057
- On-time performance: 68.76%
- Air carrier delay: 7.2%
- Weather delay: 1.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 12.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Sanibel sun (talk) // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Concord, North Carolina: Concord Padgett Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,023
- On-time performance: 68.52%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 1.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.1%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 11.5%
- Cancelled flights: 4.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
You may also like: US airlines most likely to bump passengers
Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Newark, New Jersey: Newark Liberty International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 123,026
- On-time performance: 68.47%
- Air carrier delay: 6.6%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 12.6%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.2%
- Cancelled flights: 5.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#9. West Palm Beach/Palm Beach, Florida: Palm Beach International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 24,603
- On-time performance: 66.98%
- Air carrier delay: 11.0%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 10.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 3.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Thomas Barrat // Shutterstock
#8. Trenton, New Jersey: Trenton Mercer
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,534
- On-time performance: 66.93%
- Air carrier delay: 10.2%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.9%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#7. Columbus, Ohio: Rickenbacker International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,101
- On-time performance: 63.94%
- Air carrier delay: 9.3%
- Weather delay: 2.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.2%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 12.7%
- Cancelled flights: 4.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Sixflashphoto // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Sanford, Florida: Orlando Sanford International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 9,292
- On-time performance: 61.97%
- Air carrier delay: 8.5%
- Weather delay: 1.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 8.9%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 15.3%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
You may also like: Must-drive roads in every state
Joni Hanebutt // Shutterstock
#5. St. Petersburg, Florida: St Pete Clearwater International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 7,886
- On-time performance: 61.49%
- Air carrier delay: 7.4%
- Weather delay: 2.2%
- National Aviation System delay: 10.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 14.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
AProvchy // Shutterstock
#4. Phoenix, Arizona: Phoenix-Mesa Gateway
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,946
- On-time performance: 60.34%
- Air carrier delay: 9.8%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 8.1%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 16.8%
- Cancelled flights: 3.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock
#3. Aguadilla, Puerto Rico: Rafael Hernandez
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,289
- On-time performance: 60.25%
- Air carrier delay: 17.6%
- Weather delay: 1.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 9.2%
- Security delay: 0.5%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Miguelpr91 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Aspen, Colorado: Aspen Pitkin County Sardy Field
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,353
- On-time performance: 58.93%
- Air carrier delay: 19.1%
- Weather delay: 1.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%
- Cancelled flights: 8.2%
- Diverted flights: 3.1%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#1. Punta Gorda, Florida: Punta Gorda Airport
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,358
- On-time performance: 50.13%
- Air carrier delay: 10.0%
- Weather delay: 1.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 15.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 18.6%
- Cancelled flights: 3.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.5%
You may also like: The most popular hotel chains in America
Education Images/Universal Images Group // Getty Images
This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Sam Kemmis is a writer at NerdWallet. Email:
skemmis@nerdwallet.com.
Need to get away?
Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter.