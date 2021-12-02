Trib Briefs Dec 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Davison powers No. 23 Wisconsin past Georgia Tech 70-66

ATLANTA — Brad Davison scored nine straight points midway through the second half and finished with 27, leading No. 23 Wisconsin to a 70-66 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

The Badgers (6-1) carried a one-point lead into halftime and built a 10-point advantage in the second half behind the play of Davison, a fifth-year senior who is Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer averaging 13.3 points entering the game.

Michael Devoe scored 33 points for Georgia Tech (5-2), which had its five-game winning streak halted.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called for his defense to extend itself outward toward Devoe in the second half, and that led the ball to senior guard Jordan Usher for a 3-point shot when Tech trailed 66-64 with 24 seconds remaining in the game.

Usher, a transfer from USC, missed the shot badly.

“Devoe is a handful. You see how he gets shots. You can defend it perfectly, and he still knocks down shots,” Gard said. “I thought we were a little shaky early. I thought that was evident at the free throw line . . . I thought we were a little nervous early . . . Devoe broke us down.”

The Yellow Jackets forged a tie at 61-all on a three-point play by Devoe with 5:27 remaining. Devoe scored 17 of his points in the first half. The senior guard surpassed his season average of 23.4 points in the middle of the second half, but didn’t get much help.

Sophomore guard Deivon Smith had nine points and 11 rebounds for Georgia Tech.

Wisconsin leading scorer Johnny Davis added 15 points and six rebounds, and the Badgers got six rebounds from seven-foot, fifth-year center Chris Vogt, all in the first half.

NBA

Bucks’ Lopez undergoes back surgery; return date uncertain

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez has undergone surgery to address the back injury that has kept him from playing since the opening game of the season.

The Bucks announced Thursday that Lopez had back surgery earlier that day in Los Angeles. Team officials didn’t provide a timetable for his eventual return.

Lopez played 28 minutes and had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks in a season-opening victory over the Brooklyn Nets, but the 7-footer hasn’t played since. The 33-year-old center is in his fourth season with the Bucks and 14th season overall.

From staff and wire reports

He averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last season while helping the Bucks win the NBA title.

Bucks officials said Robert Watkins performed the surgery, with oversight from team doctor William Raasch.

Bobby Portis has been filling Lopez’s spot in the starting lineup and has averaged 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds. The Bucks also signed DeMarcus Cousins this week to add some frontcourt depth.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Huskers QB Adrian Martinez puts name in transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal, another blow for the struggling Cornhuskers.

The three-time captain completed his best season in 2021, completing 61.8% of his throws for 2,863 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a career-best rating of 149.0. He played in 39 games during his four-year career, going 14-25 while winning just eight Big Ten games.

He didn’t play in last week’s season-ending loss to Iowa after having surgery on his right shoulder.

Martinez could play two more college seasons because the NCAA granted players an extra year of eligibility during last year’s shortened COVID-19 season.

“The University of Nebraska will always be a place I call home. It has been an honor and privilege to represent the N for four years,” Martinez wrote on his social media account. “I am excited for the next opportunity! I will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud alum.”

He was the program’s first major addition following coach Scott Frost’s hiring. He had initially committed to Tennessee.

Martinez’s career was filled with close losses, big disappointments and injuries. But he also finished his career as Nebraska’s all-time leader with 10,792 total yards, 370 completions, 19 games with 300 yards passing and five 400-yard games and the single-season record-holder in total yards per game with 308.0 in 2021.

Nebraska finished the season 3-9 and just 1-8 in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers, who won’t go to a bowl for a fifth straight year, finished with losses in six straight games and eight of nine. Their nine losses were by a total of 56 points.

Frost’s struggle to turn around his alma mater through four years recently led to his contract being restructured and cutting his pay from $5 million to $4 million in 2022.

MLB

Manfred, Clark divergent views point to lengthy lockout

ARLINGTON, Texas — Hours into Major League Baseball’s first work stoppage in 26 years, Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark presented diametrically opposed views of each side’s negotiating positions that point to a lengthy lockout.

In separate news conferences less than half a day into baseball’s ninth work stoppage, Manfred said the union’s proposal for greater free agency and wider salary arbitration would damage small-market teams.

Clark, the first former player to head the union, accused Manfred of “misrepresentations” in his letter to fans explaining the lockout, and said “it would have been beneficial to the process to have spent as much time negotiating in the room as it appeared it was spent on the letter.”

“It’s unnecessary to continue the dialogue,” Clark said of the lockout. “At the first instance in some time of a bumpy water, the recourse was a strategic decision to lock players out.”

In many ways, after 26 1/2 years of labor peace the sides have reverted to the bitter squabbling that marked eight work stoppages from 1972-95, including a 7 1/2-month strike that wiped out the 1994 World Series.

Owners locked out players at 12:01 a.m. Thursday following the expiration of the sport’s five-year collective bargaining agreement.

“If you play without an agreement, you are vulnerable to a strike at any point in time,” Manfred said. “What happened in 1994 is the MLBPA picked August, when we were most vulnerable because of the proximity of the large revenue dollars associated with the postseason. We wanted to take that option away and try to force the parties to deal with the issues and get an agreement now.”

Players gained salary arbitration in 1974 and free agency two years later, and most of the previous disputes centered on the rise of big salaries caused by both, along with demands, mostly by small- and middle-market owners, to control costs and increase their competitive ability.

Management gained an ever-increasing series of restraints over the last two decades, such as a luxury tax on high payrolls, leading to a decrease in average salary during the latter years of the most recent labor deal.

Now players want more liberalized free agency and arbitration, leading to a confrontation.

“It’s a whole list of topics that they’ve told us they will not negotiate,” said Bruce Meyer, the players’ chief lawyer. “They will not agree, for example, to expand salary arb eligibility. They will not agree to any path for any player to achieve free agency earlier. They will not agree to anything that would allow players to have additional ways to get service time to combat service-time manipulation. They told us on all of those things they will not agree.”

Since 1976, players can become free agents after six seasons of major league service. The players’ association proposed starting with the 2023-24 offseason that it changes to six years or five years and age 30.5, with the age in the second option dropping to 29.5 starting in 2025-26.

Players want arbitration eligibility to decrease to two years of service, its level until the mid-1980s.

Central to the strife is the union’s anger over a larger number of teams in recent seasons jettisoning veterans in favor of rebuilding while accumulating prospects. Teams sometimes conclude rebuilding — the players call it tanking — is a preferred strategy for long-term success, even though it can rankle their fans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0