Trib Briefs

Nolley leads Memphis to 69-59 win over No. 6 Houston

HOUSTON — Landers Nolley II scored 20 points and Jalen Duren had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis rallied past No. 6 Houston 69-59 on Saturday and snapped the Cougars’ 37-game home winning streak.

DeAndre Williams and Lester Quinones each scored 13 points as the Tigers (14-8, 8-4 American) won their fifth straight.

Houston also lost its second straight after a 12-game winning streak. It’s the first time Houston has lost consecutive games since January 2017, when they lost three in a row.

The Tigers shot 47% and were nine of 22 on 3-pointers and 18 of 19 on free throws.

Fabian White Jr. and Taze Moore each had 15 points, and Jamal Shead added 12 points for Houston (20-4, 9-2).

The Cougars shot 46% and hit 7 of 23 from the arc.

Trailing 53-48, Memphis went on a 15-0 run to take a 63-53 lead on two free throws by Nolley with 1:16 remaining. Memphis made seven straight free throws to end the run.

Memphis jumped to a 15-4 lead capped by a free throw by Josh Minott with 14 minutes remaining in the first half. Houston answered with a 13-2 run to tie it at 17 on a 3-pointer by Edwards with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

The Cougars finished with a 14-4 run, taking a 31-28 lead at the break on a 3-pointer by White.

No. 10 Baylor beats No. 20 Texas 80-63 after losing big man

WACO, Texas — Baylor coach Scott Drew quickly expressed how proud he was of his players for how they stepped up after big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua got hurt during the game.

Now the reigning national champion and 10th-ranked Bears likely will have to get through the rest of this season without their high-energy player known as “Everyday Jon,” who suffered a gruesome left knee injury in the first half of an 80-63 victory over No. 20 Texas on Saturday.

“Bittersweet as a coach. I think all parents can relate to, whenever you see your child or one of your players get hurt like that, and they’ve worked so hard,” Drew said. “Don’t know the severity of it, but obviously didn’t look good.”

Adam Flagler had 20 points with four 3-pointers as all five Baylor starters scored in double figures. Flagler made his first five shots, including three 3s, while scoring 13 points in the first half when the Bears (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) had two huge spurts — first a 12-0 run, and later a stretch of 13 consecutive points — to go ahead for good.

Andrew Jones had 11 points for the Longhorns (18-7, 7-4), and five players finished with eight points. Their most lopsided loss in coach Chris Beard’s first season coming five days after a home win over eighth-ranked Kansas, which last Saturday had a 24-point home win over Baylor.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua, a 6-foot-8 forward from Cameroon, was going down the court after a missed shot by the Bears when he got hurt. There was no contact when his left leg turned awkwardly and he crumbled to the floor near midcourt with just over eight minutes into the game. He put no weight on that leg when helped to the locker room.

“I saw a bad kind of awkward fall and then I saw an elite competitor, you know, obviously in some pain,” said Texas coach Chris Beard, who quickly went on the court to check on the Bears player. “Tough guys like that don’t show that kind of emotion unless something’s going on. ... I can’t tell you how much respect I have for him as a player. ”

Drew, who mentioned the possibility of an ACL injury, didn’t actually see the play until watching a replay after the game.

“That’s one of those plays you don’t like looking at,” Drew said.

Alabama ends Arkansas’ nine-game winning streak 68-67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Noah Gurley scored Alabama’s final four points including the winning bucket with 27 seconds left and the Crimson Tide beat Arkansas 68-67 on Saturday to end the Razorbacks’ nine-game winning streak.

JD Davison scored eight of his 11 points in the second half to lead Alabama (16-9, 6-6). Jaden Shackelford, who had a career-high 30 points in a win over Ole Miss, scored 10.

Jaylin Williams, who with JD Notae led Arkansas’ second-half charge, finished with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds. Stanley Umude fouled out with 3 1/2 minutes left with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Notae, the SEC’s leading scorer who had 28 points in the Razorbacks’ 80-76 overtime win over No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday, was scoreless in the first half, when he sat for 16 minutes with two fouls. Over the final eight minutes of the game he scored 10 of his 12 points including a 3-pointer with 2:36 left for Arkansas’ first lead — 65-64 — since early in the first half.

Gurley gave the lead back to the Crimson Tide with a bucket before Notae again put Arkansas in front with two free throws with 48 seconds remaining. Gurley then scored on a turnaround jumper in the paint with 27 seconds left.

Arkansas (19-6, 8-4) let the clock run down until Notae missed a 3-pointer and the ball went out of bounds to Alabama. The Tide missed a free throw but a half-court heave by the Arkansas was off the mark.

Alabama, which led 37-32 at halftime, saw a 13-point lead cut to 61-60 after an 13-1 run fueled by eight points from Williams and five by Notae.

Alabama hit six of their first 11 3-point attempts in taking a 10-point lead with 8 1/2 minutes left in the first half, but went 1 of 18 from the arc thereafter. The Tide also survived 24 turnovers; Arkansas had 16. Alabama shot just 43%, still better than the Razorbacks’ 31%, who were 6 of 21 from long distance.

Wilson scores 20, No. 8 Kansas holds off Oklahoma 71-69

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson scored a game-high 22 points and No. 8 Kansas held off stubborn Oklahoma 71-69 on Saturday.

Kansas used a 15-2 run late in the game to come back from a deficit and take the game’s largest lead. The Sooners trimmed it to 70-69 before Wilson hit a free throw. Jordan Goldwire’s jumper in the final seconds caromed away.

Kansas (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) also got 18 points from Christian Braun and 11 from Ochai Agbaji.

Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8) was led by Goldwire with 20 points and Tanner Groves with 19 points. Elijah Harless added 12 and Jalen Hill had 10.

Neither team got much production from its bench. Oklahoma had eight bench points, while Kansas had just three.

Kansas finally got hot in the second half. A 6-0 run capped by a David McCormack baseline hook at 14:23 gave the Jayhawks a 46-45 edge, their first lead since 11-9. Oklahoma pulled away again by five points, but Zach Clemence hit a 3-pointer with 7:01 left to give Kansas the lead. Those were the only points off the Kansas bench.

Braun’s basket moments later gave Kansas a three-point lead. Agbaji hit the front end of a one-and-one and Braun hit a layup late in the shot clock, capping an 11-0 run and giving the Jayhawks their largest lead at 63-57 with 3:50 left. Oklahoma went nearly 7 minutes without scoring.

Kansas was intent early on getting the ball into the low post. McCormack, who touched the ball on each of the team’s first six possessions, responded by scoring seven of the team’s first nine points.

Oklahoma responded by hitting 11 of 16 to build a 24-16 lead at the under-8 media timeout. The Sooners finished the first half shooting 53.8% (14-of-26) and went into the locker room leading 34-31.

