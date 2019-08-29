HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Riverdale. Nonconference—Sparta at Westby; Tomah at Black River Falls; Onalaska Luther at Cashton; Greenwood at Viroqua; Arcadia at Whitehall; Auburndale at Blair-Taylor; Red Wing at Caledonia; Logan at Eau Claire North (Carson Park); Onalaska at River Falls; West Salem at Ellsworth; Bangor at Loyal; Brookwood at Southwestern; Prairie du Chien at Waterloo.
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Tomah at Janesville Craig Invitational, 9 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—River Falls at Tomah, 2 p.m.; Eau Claire North at Onalaska, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Aquinas, Black River Falls at Altoona Invitational, 10 a.m.; Viroqua at Mondovi, 10 a.m.
