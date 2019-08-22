HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): Ridge and Valley—Wonewoc-Center/Weston at De Soto, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Eau Claire Memorial at Logan; Hudson at Onalaska; G-E-T at West Salem; Chippewa Falls at Holmen; Black River Falls at Sparta; Mauston at Tomah; Blair-Taylor at Onalaska Luther; Osceola at Arcadia; Boscobel at Brookwood; Westby at Darlington; Viroqua at Mineral Point; Cashton at Weyauwega-Fremont.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—West Salem at Altoona Invitational, 9 a.m.; Tomah, Black River Falls at Winona Cotter triangular, 9 a.m.; Holmen triangular, 10 a.m.; Winona vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 1 p.m.; Wisconsin Rapids at Logan, 1 p.m.; Menomonie at Onalaska, 1 p.m.; Eau Claire North vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 4 p.m.; Winona at Logan, 4 p.m.; Portage at Onalaska, 4 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.