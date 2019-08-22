HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): Ridge and Valley—Wonewoc-Center/Weston at De Soto, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Eau Claire Memorial at Logan; Hudson at Onalaska; G-E-T at West Salem; Chippewa Falls at Holmen; Black River Falls at Sparta; Mauston at Tomah; Blair-Taylor at Onalaska Luther; Osceola at Arcadia; Boscobel at Brookwood; Westby at Darlington; Viroqua at Mineral Point; Cashton at Weyauwega-Fremont.
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—West Salem at Altoona Invitational, 9 a.m.; Tomah, Black River Falls at Winona Cotter triangular, 9 a.m.; Holmen triangular, 10 a.m.; Winona vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 1 p.m.; Wisconsin Rapids at Logan, 1 p.m.; Menomonie at Onalaska, 1 p.m.; Eau Claire North vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 4 p.m.; Winona at Logan, 4 p.m.; Portage at Onalaska, 4 p.m.
