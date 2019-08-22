INDYCAR AUTO RACING: Qualifying, NBCSN, 5 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL: Winnipeg at Edmonton, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Tour Golf CP Women’s Open, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Championship, GOLF, noon
MLB: Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.; Detroit at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.; Arizona at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON: Buffalo at Detroit, CBS, 7 p.m.
WNBA: Atlanta at New York, CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.
