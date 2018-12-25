The La Crosse Tribune's Todd Sommerfeldt recently sat down with former Aquinas High School and University of Wisconsin basketball player Bronson Koenig, who is back in La Crosse and looking for his next chance to play professionally.
Koenig has a new agent in Misko Raznatovic as he looks for his next opportunity, but this podcast focuses on Koenig's time growing up in La Crosse, the coaches for whom he played and — of course — reflection of the time he broke actor Bill Murray's heart with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Xavier in the NCAA Tournament.
