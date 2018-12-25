As luck would have it, Santa also left Doug Moskonas a Super 8 movie camera so he could record his children's reactions as they recovered from what seemed to be a catastrophic Christmas to a classic. A video clip of Teddy and Nici's response is available on the Tribune's YouTube channel. If you're wondering why this photo is fuzzy, it's because it was grabbed from the Super 8 film, which was moved to a DVD. Super 8 movies often were fuzzy, especially for newbies.