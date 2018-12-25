The term “punked” hadn’t even become part of the American lexicon when Doug and Barb Moskonas of Cataract, Wis., punked their two children with a craftily contrived Christmas prank.
Oh, Doug acknowledged the other day that he felt a bit guilty at the time because his trickery left Teddy and Nici looking like the “saddest two people in the universe.”
But, he said, the trickery has provided a mountain of mirthful memories for a nearly a half-century.
“Every time we get together, they bring it up all the time,” said Moskonas, the oldest of seven children who grew up in Tomah.
Since this is confession time, it’s appropriate that Doug convict himself with his own words to give them maximum credence. He wrote the following to the Tribune’s Christmas Memories appeal:
“‘’Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse’ — except for our two young children, that is.
“Teddy, 6, and his 4-year-old sister, Nici, were absolutely wired for action that Christmas Eve in 1974. They were just beside themselves, they were so excited for Santa to come. The Christmas tree was decorated, and the milk and cookies set out and ready for Santa’s arrival.
“Getting the kids to bed and asleep was not an easy task that evening. Even then, my wife, Barb, and I could hear the kids get up every couple of hours and sneak into the living room to see if Santa had arrived yet.
“‘Whisper, whisper, whisper, he hasn’t come yet, we have to go back to bed.’
“Eventually, dawn arrived and Barb and I went into the living room — only to find both kids snuggled on the couch, hugging each other and staring forlornly at the Christmas tree, which didn’t have a single present under it. The cookies and milk hadn’t been touched, either.
“To say that they were very sad would be a huge understatement.
“‘What happened?’ we asked.
“‘We don’t know,” they said with sad voices. ‘We guess some other little boys and girls needed presents more than we do.’
“(Barb and I have never been more proud of our children than in that moment.)
“After commiserating with the kids for a few minutes, l told everyone that I was going down to the basement to get something. Halfway down the steps, I l bellered, ‘Holy Moly, look at this!’
“Needless to say, both kids came roaring down the steps to discover that Santa had left all of the presents under another whole new Christmas tree! Wah-hoo! What a joyous surprise!
“And would you believe that Santa, in his infinite wisdom, left me a video camera so we could capture this wondrous event on film. Go figure!”
Teddy, who is 51 and a command sergeant major in the Army National Guard, and 49-year-old Nici, a social worker who works with the elderly in Texas, “are good kids — good young adults,” Doug said.
Asked whether he fears retribution, he laughed and said, “I don’t think they’re that cruel.”
