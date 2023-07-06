Trif Dolbier is a Maintenance Supervisor for the La Crosse Public Library. He has earned two diplomas at Western Technical College, one in Automotive Mechanics and one in Diesel Mechanics. He previously worked as a Maintenance Professional at Gundersen Health Systems. He has lived in the La Crosse area his whole life and has passion for history, especially the history of La Crosse. He enjoys working outdoors, mowing lawn and tending to his plants. He participated in a murder mystery put on by the La Crosse Public Library. This is his first year involved in the Dark La Crosse series.
Trif Doblier
From the The voices behind Dark La Crosse Stories series
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have identified the driver accused of triggering a traffic pileup June 28 south of downtown La Crosse and arrested him for driving whil…
A 20-year-old La Crosse man was arrested for child pornography six days before police responded to the same address where a young child had be…
After operating from their mobile coffee trailer since the business began last September, Raymond and Kelsey Anderson opened their new Affogat…
Police investigating 'suspicious' death after body found in parking lot of Jackson County gentlemen's club
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it calls a suspicious death after an unresponsive male was found…
Police are asking the public to provide any information about a Wednesday traffic crash that occurred just south of downtown La Crosse that le…