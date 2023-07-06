Trif Dolbier is a Maintenance Supervisor for the La Crosse Public Library. He has earned two diplomas at Western Technical College, one in Automotive Mechanics and one in Diesel Mechanics. He previously worked as a Maintenance Professional at Gundersen Health Systems. He has lived in the La Crosse area his whole life and has passion for history, especially the history of La Crosse. He enjoys working outdoors, mowing lawn and tending to his plants. He participated in a murder mystery put on by the La Crosse Public Library. This is his first year involved in the Dark La Crosse series.