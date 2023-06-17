Trooper is a 4 year old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped! Full bio coming soon!... View on PetFinder
Trooper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police are investigating the death of a child in La Crosse.
Eric Tollackson is described as having a poised, even-keeled personality and a perfect fit for law enforcement.
High school girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas' Samantha Davis receives first Division I scholarship offer
Samantha Davis, who is entering her sophomore season with the Aquinas High School girls basketball team, received her first Division I scholar…
3 arrested in Coon Valley; 7 pounds of meth, $49K recovered after drug investigation involving multiple agencies
Three people are in custody on drug trafficking charges after multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated on an investigation in La Crosse …
The end is near for a rural Cashton business.