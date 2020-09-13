Trubisky throws 3 TDs in 4th to help Bears beat Lions 27-23

Stafford was 24 of 42 for 297 yards with a TD pass to T.J. Hockenson in the third quarter — and an interception that put Chicago in position to take its only lead of the game. He tried to force a pass to Marvin Jones that was deflected to Kyle Fuller.

“There’s plays we all wish we had back,” Stafford said. “I can’t turn the ball over in the fourth quarter, there’s no question about that.”

Adrian Peterson ran for 93 yards on 14 carries in his Detroit debut, just four days after signing with the team, and he plans to lead the franchise with his play and words.

“We can’t let this define us," Peterson said.

The Lions are not allowing fans to attend their first two home games due to state restrictions on the size of crowds during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a large expanse of empty seats and very little noise.

“I don’t know how to describe it," said Trubisky, using words including “weird" and “eerie" as he attempted to sum up the atmosphere.

To fill some seats at fan-free Ford Field and raise money for charities, cutouts were sold for $150 and about 500 of them filled some seats beyond an end zone.

Sound was piped into the indoor stadium, but it was much more dull than a roar because the NFL is limiting how loud artificial noise can be during games. And when a player was injured and evaluated on the field, the sounds were cut off; the only thing heard was the venue's air-conditioning system.

