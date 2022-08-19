TruckFest is back at Minnesota State College Southeast Saturday

This Saturday, Minnesota State College Southeast will once again host a gathering of the big rigs on campus and invite everyone to get an up-close view of them.

TruckFest will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the MSC Southeast Transportation Center, located at 1250 Homer Road in Winona.

Visitors can enjoy climbing, exploring and learning about many types of trucks and large vehicles in a fun, safe environment.

The whole family is invited to honk some horns and get up close and personal with big rigs and more.

There is no charge for admission and families with kids of all ages are welcome. Parking is free and convenient.

Food service will be provided by The Woodshed and The Nut Shack.

Visitors can also stop by the MSC Southeast tent to get a temporary tattoo and spin the wheel for a variety of door prizes.