Trying to get 'over the hump'

But do you know how rare a win like that is, even in this so-called “crazy league”?

Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, road teams are 56-142 (28.3%) in the divisional round. Since 2011, they’re 8-28 (22.2%).

This year, the divisional road teams went 1-3 and are 1-7 the past two years. In 50 seasons of divisional games, home teams have now gone 3-1 or better 35 times.

The 49ers might have beaten the Vikings with both teams rested. But they needn’t apologize for earning that rest. Or the fact the Vikings played a season-high 135 snaps — including 79 on offense — just six days earlier.

“We emptied our bucket pretty good the week before, maybe that had something to do with it,” Zimmer said. “Maybe it was the short week. Maybe it was [the 49ers]. They got after us pretty good. We didn’t run the ball very effectively. We didn’t stop the run near as well as we needed to. It could have been a lot of factors.”

Zimmer said he turned to his Hall of Fame mentor, Bill Parcells, for advice on Monday.