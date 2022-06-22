 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tubbin earns spot on dean's list

  • 0

Sophie Tubbin of Viroqua has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Tubbin is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Middle Education.

To make the dean's list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the dean's list.

The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News