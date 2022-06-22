Tubbin earns spot on dean's list

Sophie Tubbin of Viroqua has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Tubbin is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Middle Education.

To make the dean's list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the dean's list.

The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.

