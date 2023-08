EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi volleyball team won three of four matches at Tuesday's season-opening quad hosted by Eau Claire North.

The Cardinals defeated Wausau West (25-15, 25-9), Auburndale (25-15, 25-7) and D.C. Everest (25-23, 25-17) and fell to Marshfield (25-23, 13-25, 13-25).

Sophie Robinson led the offense with 35 kills, followed by 24 kills from Lauren Ludy and 22 for Maddie Hunt. Barrett Boisvert had a team-high nine aces and also led the team with 59 assists. Robinson added eight aces and had 32 digs. Taylor Mosher led the Cardinals (3-1) in digs with 44.

Hunt and Riley Terhark had six blocks each.

Cadott splits opener

At Cadott, the Hornets split their two matchups after earning a win over Augusta (25-9, 25-8) and losing to Abbotsford (15-25, 25-22, 7-15).

Emma Kowalczyk had nine kills and five assists versus the Beavers while Tarynn Donahue had seven assists and five aces. Kendall Webster registered six kills, two aces and four digs against the Falcons and Makenna Harel had 13 digs for Cadott (1-1).

Stanley-Boyd 0-3 in Colfax

At Colfax, the Orioles lost in a quad to Colfax (13-25, 20-25, 11-15), Clayton (18-25, 16-25, 15-9) and Ellsworth (20-25, 22-25, 11-15).

Girls Golf

Chi-Hi's Chaffee wins Old Abe invite

At Eau Claire, Sarah Chaffee won the Old Abe invite hosted at Wild Ridge Golf Course.

Chaffee finished with an 81 to edge out teammate Addy Seaholm, Bloomer's Kaitlyn Bohl and Altoona/Regis' Karalyn Skinner in a three-way tie for second one stroke back at 82.

Sadie Elwood shot a 119 and Natalie Hutton finished with a 129 to round out the scorers for the Cardinals. Aubrie Bohl shot a 110 and Kelsey Kettner and Elise Rothbauer each shot a 117 for the Blackhawks.

Hudson won the team championships with a 366, three strokes in front of River Falls (369). Chi-Hi was sixth (411) and Bloomer was eighth (426).

Girls Tennis

Chi-Hi 0-2 at triangular

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals fell to Eau Claire Regis 7-0 and Superior 6-1 in a home triangular.

Against Superior, No. 3 singles Jillian Wik scored a victory 6-2, 7-6 (5) for the Cardinals.

