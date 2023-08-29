WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Chi-Hi volleyball team made quick work of Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday, taking the nonconference matchup in straight sets (25-15, 25-14, 25-8).

Lauren Ludy and Sophie Robinson had nine kills apiece for the Cardinals (12-2) while Riley Terhark, Mykle Buhrow and Maddie Hunt had three apiece. Barrett Boisvert and Robinson had 18 and 17 assists, respectively, while Robinson and Olivia Sanborn had two aces apiece. Taylor Mosher had 10 digs and Robinson added six for the Cards.

Bloomer 2-0 at home triangular

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks bested Menomonie (25-7, 25-15) and Colfax (25-13, 25-4) for wins in a home triangular.

Katlyn Jones led the Blackhawks (10-0) with 15 kills while CC Seibel added 11. Amelia Herrick had 28 assists and four aces with Mazi Day and Addison Pecha adding three aces and Seibel chipping in with two.

Isabel Rubenzer had a team-high nine digs, followed by Seibel with eight and Jones with seven.

Cornell 2-0 at home triangular

At Cornell, the Chiefs started the season by beating Bruce (25-7, 25-10, 25-9) and Flambeau (25-17, 25-14, 25-11).

Brooke Anderson led Cornell (2-0) with 10 kills and Brooke Sime added nine against Bruce while Sime also had eight aces and Marcella Boehm chipped in with five. Against Flambeau, Sime had 12 kills and Anderson registered five kills and five aces. Bralee Schroeder had 49 assists between the two matchups.

Cross Country

McDonell boys win Loyal/Greenwood title

At Loyal, five finishers in the top 16 pushed the McDonell boys to a team championship.

Andrew Thaler led the way in second place with a time of 17 minutes, 43.6 seconds. Harrison Bullard and Owen Clark were 12th and 13th, respectively, and Ben Siegenthaler and Jack Hanson were 15th and 16th, respectively. Stanley-Boyd's Lucas Walker was sixth with teammate Breckin Burzynski ninth and Zach Haas was 21st as the Orioles were sixth in team scoring with a 130. Thorp was ninth with 181, led by Luke Schraufnagel in eighth.

Thorp's Shaylie Zarza won the girls race in 21:45.1, edging out Eau Claire Regis' Carly Borst (21:58.8). McDonell was fourth as a team with 109 points, led by Mckenzie Simonson (10th), Olivia Heidtke (16th), Gretta Sokup (23rd) and Alexis Ryan (24th). Lucy Wundrow finished 21st for Stanley-Boyd, who ran incomplete. Thorp was seventh with 160 points.

