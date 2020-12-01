MADISON — The strange, winding nature of the Big Ten Conference football season has taught the University of Wisconsin’s team a valuable lesson:
When it’s time, turn the page. And fast.
The No. 18 Badgers (2-1) had to again shift focus quickly last week when Minnesota canceled its trip to Madison due to a COVID-19 outbreak. UW treated the remaining days of last week as somewhat of a bye week, balancing preparation for this week’s opponent, No. 10 Indiana (5-1), and recovering after a tough loss at then-No. 18 Northwestern.
“We still got after it. I think we just had a day or two less of pads; we were in spiders instead,” senior outside linebacker Noah Burks said.
“We were all still getting after it, especially on Saturday. We treated that like a true work day, really went hard with conditioning in that as well to try and get it as game-like as possible, just making sure our bodies stay in shape. I think our young guys got a lot of extra work in this week, so it was good for everybody all around.”
Burks, a product of Carmel, Indiana, said the matchup against his home-state Hoosiers gives him a little extra energy this week, but getting the team back in the win column is his main focus.
After spending two days preparing for the Gophers last week, redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz said the team used Wednesday as a transition day between setting sights on Indiana.
“It wasn’t like a crazy week just because we had that Wednesday where we kind of had to reset. I think if it would’ve been Thursday, Friday they had cancel it would’ve been like, ‘Oh, we’re getting on to Indiana,’” Mertz said. “It was definitely an odd week, but the guys handled it great, had a couple guys get back healthy and get their legs back under them. I think that was a big thing that the guys needed. I think the team attacked it great.”
Penix Jr. out for season
As UW players were speaking with reporters, Indiana confirmed that star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. tore his right ACL in last week’s game against Maryland. Penix was injured on a third-quarter scramble on which he set his team up with a first-and-goal.
Penix leads the Big Ten Conference in passing yards (1,645) and passing touchdowns (14).
The Hoosiers will turn to Jack Tuttle with Penix injured. Tuttle, once a four-star recruit with scholarship offers to Alabama, LSU, USC and UW, chose to attend Utah before transferring to Indiana last season. He was a top-five pro-style quarterback recruit in the nation in the 2018 class per 247Sports and Rivals. Mertz was a top-five pro-style QB recruit in the 2019 class.
UW coach Paul Chryst said it’s a bit difficult preparing for Tuttle, who hasn’t played much in his two seasons at Indiana and has thrown just 16 passes.
“You try to do your best and obviously when you don’t have as much film it makes it a little more challenging, and yet you see enough and you know what they’re trying to do offensively. Obviously the quarterback’s been playing at a high level … You’ve just got to do your best in your preparation,” he said.
Wildgoose ‘felt the timing was right’
UW’s defense took a hit Friday when junior cornerback Rachad Wildgoose announced he was leaving the team to focus on preparing for the NFL draft. Wildgoose injured his right shoulder against Northwestern and may not have been able to play in the Badgers’ remaining games this season.
Chryst said he advised Wildgoose the same way he does other players facing the decision to turn pro, which is to gather as much information as possible.
“Each kid ends up making a decision for different reasons and so you try to ... one, you want to listen and you want to be supportive, and then two, if there’s any help that you can give them to do such a thing then you want to be a resource or at least a conduit to the resources that matter most,” Chryst said.
“Really a lot of these guys, you have a sense and you talk in the summertime and kind of have an idea of what they’re thoughts are and what they’re trying to do. I think that helps you in coaching them for that year and brings it all together. After he got injured, I think he felt that the timing was right. This was something that he’d been thinking about. We’ll still try to do all that we can to help him in any way that we can be useful to him.”
COVID-19 muddies Big Ten title scenarios
The COVID-19 outbreak that canceled the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe last week canceled this week’s game between No. 16 Northwestern and Minnesota in Minneapolis. Minnesota announced the cancellation Monday and said it had 47 people within the program — 21 student-athletes and 26 staff members — test positive since Nov. 19.
Michigan announced it was pausing in-person activities Monday after an undisclosed amount of presumed positive COVID-19 tests. Those tests were being confirmed Monday evening and puts the Wolverines’ game Saturday against Maryland in doubt. Meanwhile, No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) — which had to cancel its game at Illinois last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak — said it resumed small-group workouts Monday.
The rash of COVID-19 issues around the conference make the Big Ten title game picture murky.
Northwestern (5-1) has essentially clinched the West Division championship and a berth in the conference championship game. Northwestern’s last scheduled game is against Illinois on Dec. 12. Regardless of the result, the Wildcats hold head-to-head tiebreakers that would take precedent over teams that could potentially finish with a better winning percentage, Iowa and UW.
If another Big Ten game is canceled this weekend, Northwestern potentially could face the team able to play, but that would need to be decided by noon Wednesday.
Per Big Ten bylaws this year, teams need to play six regular-season games to be eligible for the league title game. UW, with a maximum of five regular-season games played, is not eligible unless the average number of conference games play by all teams falls below six. For that to happen, all other Big Ten games but the Badgers’ over the next two weeks would need to be canceled.
In the East Division, Ohio State must win its final two games of the season to clinch the title-game berth and the minimum six games required. If Ohio State were to cancel this week’s game at Michigan State or next week’s game against Michigan, it would be ineligible for the championship game and Indiana would represent the East in Indianapolis.
