Turn the page

“You try to do your best and obviously when you don’t have as much film it makes it a little more challenging, and yet you see enough and you know what they’re trying to do offensively. Obviously the quarterback’s been playing at a high level … You’ve just got to do your best in your preparation,” he said.

Wildgoose ‘felt the timing was right’

UW’s defense took a hit Friday when junior cornerback Rachad Wildgoose announced he was leaving the team to focus on preparing for the NFL draft. Wildgoose injured his right shoulder against Northwestern and may not have been able to play in the Badgers’ remaining games this season.

Chryst said he advised Wildgoose the same way he does other players facing the decision to turn pro, which is to gather as much information as possible.

“Each kid ends up making a decision for different reasons and so you try to ... one, you want to listen and you want to be supportive, and then two, if there’s any help that you can give them to do such a thing then you want to be a resource or at least a conduit to the resources that matter most,” Chryst said.