WEDNESDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Appalachian State at Louisiana (Lafayette), ESPN2, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S): Kentucky at Indiana, FS1, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Wisconsin at Northwestern, BTN, 6 p.m.; Mississippi State at Alabama, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Mississippi at Missouri, SEC, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at Illinois, BTN, 8 p.m.; Baylor at Iowa State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: FIG World Championship: Day 2, Stuttgart, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 2 p.m.

MLB: N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 5, TBS, 4 p.m.; N.L. Division Series: Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 5, TBS, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Preseason: New Orleans at Chicago, ESPN, 7 p.m.

NHL: New Jersey at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; Los Angeles at Vancouver, NBCSN, 9 p.m.

RUGBY: World Cup 2019: Wales vs. Fiji, Pool D, Oita, Japan, NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN’S): USL: Birmingham Legion FC at Hartford Athletic, ESPNEWS, 7 p.m.

TENNIS: ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5:30 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 10 p.m.

