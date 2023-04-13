Friday

AUTO RACING: NASCAR Truck: Qualifying, FS1, 2 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying, FS1, 4 p.m.; NASCAR Truck: The Long John Silver's 200, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; NHRA: Qualifying, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Miami at North Carolina, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

GOLF: PGA: The RBC Heritage, GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA: The LOTTE Championship, GOLF, 6 p.m.

MEN'S LACROSSE: NLL: San Diego at Colorado, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: PFL, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MLB: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, BSN, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee at San Diego, BSWI, 8:30 p.m.

NBA PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: Chicago at Miami, TNT, 6 p.m.; Oklahoma City at Minnesota, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

AUTO RACING: AMA Monster Energy Supercross, NBC, 2 p.m.; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, USA, 4 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; NHRA: Qualifying, FS1, 8:30 p.m.; NASCAR Cup: Qualifing, FS1, 10 p.m.

BOWLING: PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BOWLING: NCAA Championship, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; North Carolina at Syracuse, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Syracuse at North Carolina, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Northwestern at Ohio St., ESPNU, 5 p.m.

GOLF: PGA: The RBC Heritage, GOLF, noon and CBS, 2 p.m.; LPGA: The Lotte Championship, GOLF, 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1, noon

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC Fight Night Main Card: Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen (Featherweights), ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

MLB: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, BSN, noon; Milwaukee at San Diego, FS1 and BSWI, 3 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, ESPN, noon; Atlanta at Boston, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; New York at Cleveland, ESPN, 5 p.m.; Golden State at Sacramento, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa, USA, 6:30 a.m.; Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur, USA, 9 a.m.; Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest, NBC, 11:30 p.m.

USFL: Philadelphia at Memphis, FOX, 3:30 p.m.; New Jersey at Birmingham, FOX, 6:30 p.m.

XFL: Vegas at Houston, ABC, 11:30 a.m.; Orlando at San Antonio, ESPN2, 6 p.m.